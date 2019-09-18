Riverview Gardens School District increases security, following shots fired near high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - There is increased security around the Riverview Gardens School District Wednesday after gunshots were fired near a high school.

While there was no indication that the school was targeted, as a precaution, the district will be increasing security and police presence at the high school for the foreseeable future.

The district says the safety and security of students and staff is their top priority.

St. Louis County Police say the school resource officer was notified of multiple gunshots coming from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Shepley in the same block of the high school.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle. No students or staff were hurt or involved, and no injuries were reported.

However, district officials say as a precaution district security officers and local law enforcement officers began patrolling the area. Law enforcement quickly determined that there was no threat to the building. Therefore, classes remained in session and students were dismissed at the normal time.

But as many parents picked up their kids from school they say the incident is alarming.

The district sent out a statement to notify all high school parents about the incident, that nothing happened on campus and wanted to take the necessary action to ensure everyone would be safe.