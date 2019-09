× McDonald’s to hire 400 people in St. Louis this fall

ST. LOUIS – McDonald’s wants to hire more than 400 workers in the St. Louis-area this fall.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson met with McDonald’s executives Wednesday as they made the announcement.

The benefits include flexible hours, an employee discount, and education assistance through Archways to Opportunity.

You can apply online at McDonalds.com/careers.