Man dies after Tasered by law enforcement in Madison County

Posted 5:32 pm, September 18, 2019, by

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who passed away after police took him into custody in Madison County, Illinois.

A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call for someone throwing things at a person’s car as they were driving near Third and Williamson.

A deputy was able to locate that person and he became combative, so they called for backup. They said a Staunton police officer was the first to arrive and deployed a Taser on the suspect, later identified by Illinois State Police as 41-year-old Jason Strahan.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Strahan stopped breathing and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Macoupin County Coroner is conducting an autopsy and writing a toxicology report.

According to court records, a man by the same name has been charged at least twice before for altercations with police.

