Horses found on verge of death, local rescue helping them fight for their lives

O’FALLON, IL - Four horses are in the care of Randy's Rescue Ranch in O'Fallon after being found on the verge of death. According to Randy Grim, the founder of the rescue, the horses had been living 20 minutes north of Jerseyville. He said he is doing everything he can to make sure the horses do not go back to the owner.

Grim said the horses are starved. He said there are three adults and one baby and that the baby is trying to get milk from the mom but the mom isn't able to produce much milk. He said the baby horse has a bad injury on its face and he is investigating if it's a gunshot wound. Grim said an X-ray will hold the answer.

Grim told Fox 2/News 11 the owner would not sign the horses over but that they are currently impounded for 7 days. He said he wants the Illinois State’s Attorney's Office to investigate the case.

Medical care for the horses will cost thousands of dollars. People can donate on the rescue's website here.