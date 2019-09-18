High school mistakenly orders students to leave school over polio vaccinations in records mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. - Some Ritenour High School parents say a medical records mishap forced administrators to tell dozens of students to get vaccinated and leave school.

Parents say the mistake is unacceptable and embarrassed many students.

"It's embarrassing for the kids and they have to go back to school, they don't understand what it is now. They miss school, now the kids miss school and they are behind on school work and they say it's up to the student to follow the teachers to get their work caught up," said Jamie Nollau, a Ritenour parent.

Health experts say vaccines can be a touchy topic among parents, schools, and doctors, but when it comes to your state school system there's not much room for debate.

All 50 states have laws requiring children to receive specific vaccinations to attend school except for those with medical or religious exemption and in this case, some parents say their students received vaccination but because of the mixup, were forced to leave school for days.

The Ritenour School District released a statement saying in part:

"The district works in earnest with families to ensure that we have updated records of state-required school vaccinations for all of our students. We make every effort to ensure that the information we receive from families is verified and then updated in our system. we are looking into why a parent would have been notified in error of an immunization issue."