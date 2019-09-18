Cardinals Magic Number down to 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals win the series 2-1 today against the Nationals after winning this afternoon’s game 5-1. With only 10 more games left in the regular season, the postseason is getting closer.

It’s still not looking like it will be an easy road into postseason play. The Cardinals will need to continue to bring the heat as they are barely holding onto the NL Central top spot.

With the win today, the Cardinal’s magic number is 9. That refers to any combination of Cardinals wins with losses of the 2nd place team. The Cubs and Brewers are tied for second place behind the cards. They are both 2.5 games behind the Cardinals going into this evening.

After today, fans here are ready to head north to take on the Cubs.

Postseason tickets go on sale at noon Thursday.

Before we get to the postseason, the Cardinals and Cubs will battle it out for 7 more games in the regular season. The cards head to Chicago tomorrow. The game will be on Fox 2 at 6:15 pm.