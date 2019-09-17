× Veteran political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Cokie Roberts, longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died at the age of 75, ABC News reports.

“Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

Roberts was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana, and went on the chronicle the political world she grew up in.

She joined ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

Roberts is survived by her husband, Steven, two children and six grandchildren.

ABC News reports she recently acknowledged health issues. After an appearance of “This Week,” she said in a statement:

“Over the summer, I have had some health issues which required treatment that caused weight loss. I am doing fine. I very much appreciate the kind comments I have received and expect to be, as I have been, working away in the days and months to come, covering what promises to be a fascinating election. I am grateful to everyone who has been in touch and sent their well wishes. Thanks for caring.”

Roberts’ family released the following statement: