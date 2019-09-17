× Second man charged in the shooting death of Sentonio Cox

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a second man in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old last month in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Brian Potter, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He joins 54-year-old Joseph Rennick in being charged with shooting and killing Sentonio Cox.

The shooting happened Sunday, August 25 around 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Renick and Potter shot Cox as the teenager backed away from them with his hands raised.