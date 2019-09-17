Paul DeJong donates $22,000 to local charities after breaking ‘M’ in Big Mac Land sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Homers into to Big Mac Land means a free McDonald’s burger for fans but for last month’s hit by Paul DeJong, that particular home run is giving more.

The power-hitting shortstop hit his 22nd home run of the season at Busch Stadium on August 20, breaking the M in the sign and leaving fans wondering what’s next.

The Cardinal player will take home the M but this means money for Cardinals Care and the Ronald McDonald House. Being his 22nd homer of the season, DeJong is donating $22,000 for both charities to split evenly. The donation even hits close to home for DeJong.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to contribute to the city I play for and, really, the city that I’ve learned to love over the past few years," he said. "I’m finding ways to give back and this is kind of what happened, so I’m just running with it."

The two organizations will use the donation to do what they do best in the community.

“The money means that we can continue to provide a home away from home for families of seriously ill children that travel to St. Louis without charging them anything,” said Dan Harbaugh, president of Ronald McDonald House.

As for the other letters, they will be coming down. In 2020, Big Mac Land will be getting a fresh look for the new season. The remaining 5 letters will be raffled off in a unique way by the Ronald McDonald House throughout the year.

To stay updated on the upcoming raffles, visit rmhcstl.com/BigMacLand.