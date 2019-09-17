O’Fallon MO man charged with sexual assault at St. Peters massage parlor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Xing Wu Zhang, 61, of O’Fallon, MO, is accused of a repeatedly sodomizing a woman, 45, at a St. Peters massage parlor.

His employer tells Fox2/News11 there’s more to the story. She points to a surveillance video from just after the alleged incident, Friday night.

Fox2/News11 has confirmed prosecutors plan to review and attempt to verify the video.

Zhang has worked at the Oasis Foot & Body massage since February, his employer said.

The business opened in January.

The video shows the alleged victim minutes after the alleged, repeated, sexual assaults. She appears calm during a checkout process that lasted more than two minutes.

Zhang is charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy.

He’s being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Police consider Zhang a flight risk because he planned to travel to China this month.

His travel plans were for a family birthday celebration and in place long before this allegation, his employer said.

Court documents include a graphic account of Zhang allegedly molesting the victim, who says she was paralyzed by fear during the assaults which went on over a period of 90 minutes.

The alleged victim made an appointment with Zhang by request after reading an online review, his employer said.

The employer pointed out that in the video the alleged victim is heard repeatedly thanking the staff, saying she appreciated the massage because she’d been unable to sleep, and saying she’d be back for another massage.

Experts point out victims of sexual assault can go into a sort of “shock” and carry on as normal in the immediate aftermath.

Authorities are urging any other victims to come forward.