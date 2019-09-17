Hazelwood woman lucky to be alive after car crashes into her living room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A Hazelwood woman is lucky to be alive after a car plowed into her apartment living room on Tuesday.

The woman believes she might have been killed had she been sleeping on her couch.

The crash happened at the Finn Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive and Interstate 270. The car pulled into the parking lot and the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, drove over the concrete and plowed into Kamisha Jones' patio door.

Meanwhile, Denny Hornbeck Construction crews were cleaning up the mess and making repairs.

“The car came through and pushed the window all the way to the living room and pushed the couch. There was glass all the way from the front to the back,” said Scott McKinney.

Jones, a 24-year-old entrepreneur and college student, woke up to quite the shock.

“It was just like the movies. You never think it is going to happen, so I was surprised to see a car in my living room. The car was in the living room. That was crazy to walk out and I was not expecting to see that," she said. "I was kind of pinned into a corner of the apartment. I’m just grateful to even be able to be here because normally I’m on my couch watching TV. That's where I would have been."

Jones was not injured and said apartment management will be moving her to a new apartment.

“Never take life for granted. Everything happens for a reason," she said. "There is a reason why I was not on the couch today, so look out for those signs.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.