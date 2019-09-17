Florissant man charged in Riverview homicide

Anderson Stallings Jr.

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old Florissant man for allegedly killing a friend in her home early Monday morning.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 2:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Thrift Avenue.

County officers found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Eboni Brown, on the floor of her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Brown was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Officers arrested Anderson Stallings Jr. on the front porch of Brown’s home.

Brown’s children told investigators they heard a gunshot in the middle of the night. One of the children went to her bedroom where they saw a man standing over her body.

Stallings was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

