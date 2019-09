× Firefighter injured in North City fire

ST. LOUIS – A fire broke out Tuesday night in the O’Fallons Park neighborhood just after 830p.m. The fire was mostly confined the second story of home in 2100 block of Alice in north St. Louis.

The fire was knocked down quickly by fire crews on scene.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury when he was cut on the cheek while opening a window. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Battalion 6 reports: Searches negative. #Fire extinguished; companies are overhauling & ventilating. Both utilities requested. One firefighter sustained a minor injury. Transported non urgently by #EMS; non-life threatening injuries. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 18, 2019