Father of four killed in construction accident identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A SAK Construction worker has been killed during an accident at a MSD tunnel site on Carr Lane Court in Shrewsbury. The worker was struck by a crane. Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at around 3:00am.

Workers at the Deer Creek site are tunneling under St. Louis for a wastewater project. It's designed to hold 12.5 million gallons of wastewater produced when there's a significant rain event that overwhelms the sewer system. The tunnel now runs about 1.5 miles at 150-250 feet underground from Shrewsbury to Clayton. The tunnel will eventually be around four miles long. Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Tuesday night the family of the worker killed identified the worker as 35-year-old Shaw Pritchett. According to information released by the family, Mr. Pritchett is survived by four children, 2 boys and 2 girls, ages 3-12 years old, and his girlfriend of 15-years Breanna Clark, the mother of his children.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.