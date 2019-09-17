Father of four killed in construction accident identified

Posted 10:28 pm, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, September 17, 2019

SHREWSBURY, MO - Family members have identified their loved one as the man who was killed at a Shrewsbury construction site early Tuesday morning.

They told Fox 2/News 11 Shawn Pritchett is a loving father of four who has been with his significant other for 15 years. They said Pritchett is a father of two girls and two boys, ranging from ages 3 to 12. According to MSD, Pritchett had only been on the job for about two weeks when he was killed.

The construction site is north of I-44 in Shrewsbury, along Carr Lane Court. It's a floodwater project for MSD. Crews were working on what is called the Deer Creek Tunnel project.

An investigation into what happened is underway. Loved ones have started a GoFundMe account to help provide financial support to Pritchett's children.

