× 19-year-old charged in Hazelwood double shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old St. Louis man in connection with a shooting in Hazelwood that left a man and teenager injured.

The shooting happened September 11 near the intersection of Moran Avenue and Williams Boulevard. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old female shot in the back. She was listed in critical condition.

Two days after the shooting, Hazelwood police spotted a vehicle tied to the shooting on Interstate 270 and McDonnell. The suspects in the car attempted to flee police.

The chase went from Hazelwood into Ferguson and the suspect vehicle eventually went off the roadway and crashed into another car near on Wayside Drive. The two suspects ran into a wooded area at the Wayside Dog Park but were eventually captured.

One of the suspects, identified as Colby Armstrong, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing.

Charges against the co-defendant have not been announced.