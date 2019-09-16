Stéphane Denève joins St. Louis Symphony as new music director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It's a season for beautiful music to once again come to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Fox 2’s Patrick Clark sat down with new music director Stéphane Denève to talk about the direction the symphony will be taking this season.

Denève said he understands taking over as the 13th music director in the orchestra's 140-year history is a big deal.

"We have an incredible thing. We put people together in a concert hall. Nothing digital. We just listen to the vibration of music together and it's a very spiritual experience," he said.

Denève has been busy with a free concert in Forest Park last week and upcoming concerts at Powell Symphony Hall, featuring French and American music.

Beginning a new musical era in the Grand Center -- a new music director, new logo, and an entry point to access classical music for all.

"You can enter into any concert for as little as a movie theatre price, $15. And if you're a student, $10. My role is to share my passion," Denève said. "We are only here to have fun and celebrate music. I really believe music is the shortest way from one person to another."