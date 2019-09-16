× Spire truck stolen in Shrewsbury; thief arrested in Grand Center

ST. LOUIS – A suspected car thief was arrested Monday afternoon in the Grand Center neighborhood.

The truck was stolen from the 4100 block of Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury.

Authorities located in the stolen vehicle in Troy, Illinois. The driver eventually brought the truck westbound across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and into St. Louis City.

At times, the truck thief followed traffic laws, stopping for red lights and avoiding running through intersections.

Eventually, the suspected thief ditched the truck and took off on foot. He was finally apprehended in the 3300 block of Locust Street.