Spire truck stolen in Shrewsbury; thief arrested in Grand Center

Posted 4:29 pm, September 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – A suspected car thief was arrested Monday afternoon in the Grand Center neighborhood.

The truck was stolen from the 4100 block of Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury.

Authorities located in the stolen vehicle in Troy, Illinois. The driver eventually brought the truck westbound across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and into St. Louis City.

At times, the truck thief followed traffic laws, stopping for red lights and avoiding running through intersections.

Eventually, the suspected thief ditched the truck and took off on foot. He was finally apprehended in the 3300 block of Locust Street.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.