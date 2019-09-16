S. Broadway business owners want police to crack down on speeders after accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Security video shows two SUVs speeding down South Broadway overnight Monday. One of the SUVs will soon rear-end a third vehicle, sending that car into a building in the 2700 block of S. Broadway.

That SUV then strikes a utility pole, hits the same building as the other car, and ruptures a gas line.

The driver of the other SUV seen speeding in the video did not stop and has not been found.

St. Louis police say no one was killed but injuries were reported.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 2 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon, this goes on down here all the time,” said Chuck Carmen, who lives and works at S. Broadway and Nagel.

Carmen says city police need to do something. He never sees them out ticketing reckless drivers.

“(Drivers) will pass you in the center lane, 50-60-70 (miles per hour) down South Broadway. This is an everyday occurrence,” he said.

Police say the driver of the 31-year-old driver of the SUV that rear-ended the car was arrested for numerous city traffic violations and that the investigation is ongoing.

“I see at least one person a week get rear-ended on Broadway,” said Geoff Mees, who lives and works on S. Broadway. “I don’t park on South Broadway for that reason. I park a block off or on a side street.”

“They don’t stop at spotlights; just cruise through.”

Area business owners say they want and need police to do more.

“We would like to rejuvenate South Broadway but if this keeps happening, who would want to move here or work down here?” Carmen said.