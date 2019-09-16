Police: Man, woman found shot in Midtown near SLU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two people were found shot Monday afternoon near the St. Louis University campus in Midtown.

According to Jack Wang, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the victims were located at S. Grand Avenue and Laclede Street.

A man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the torso, Wang said. Both victims were said to be conscious and breathing.

The shooting does not involve any SLU students, a university spokesperson said.

Investigators determined the shooting itself happened around 2:30 p.m. near N. Grand and Kossuth Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.