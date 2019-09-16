× Man was fleeing police in stolen vehicle before fatal wrong-way crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 29-year-old driver responsible for a wrong-way accident on Highway 54 that claimed the lives of three people was fleeing police in a stolen vehicle just before the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around noon on Sunday, September 15 on US Highway 54 in Cole County.

Investigators said a stolen 2013 Chevy Silverado crossed the highway median and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with a 2015 Chevy Impala.

Both vehicles overturned after the collision.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Demarius Rubin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bernard Steffel, 91, was driving the Impala. He and his wife, 89-year-old Marilyn Steffel, were killed instantly. The Steffels were residents of St. Louis.