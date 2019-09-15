3 injured in shooting at wine bar in Shaw neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Three people were injured in a shooting at a wine bar in the Shaw neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened at Sasha's Wine Bar at 4069 Shaw Boulevard where more than 30 customers were inside the bar at the time. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was seriously injured when he was shot in the neck.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police said the other two victims were a woman who suffered bullet shrapnel wounds to the arm and a man with a minor wound.

A police supervisor said at the scene that they did not have a description of the shooter.