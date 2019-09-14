Two people die in quadruple shooting in south St. Louis

September 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Tennessee in south St. Louis.  Police say four adults were shot, two of which died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are handling this investigation and are still working to determine the circumstances of the incidents.

