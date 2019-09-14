× Lil Wayne says ‘Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou’ after hotel incident

ST. LOUIS – Lil Wayne tweeted around 10 a.m. Saturday morning that he will not be performing with Blink 182 on Saturday night because he got kicked out of the Ritz.

Clayton police say they got a call at 9:53 a.m. of several people arguing with the staff at the Ritz Carlton. There were reports of threats made.

When the first police officer arrived on the scene, one of Lil Wayne’s security guards was behind the counter arguing with the clerk.

Police say that guests had complained about smelling marijuana coming from Lil Wayne’s room. The Ritz staff called up and asked them to mitigate the smell by opening windows or going to the balcony. Lil Wayne took offense to that request and that led to the confrontation at the front desk.

Police did not have to enforce anything and were there to keep the peace. Lil Wayne voluntarily left the Ritz without further incident. No charges are being filed.

Fox 2 spoke with someone at LiveNation and they say the Blink 182 concert was still on, just Lil Wayne would not be performing in it.

Lil Wayne has canceled concerts before. Another tweet back in May let fans know he would not be performing at Rolling Loud.

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019