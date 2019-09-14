Alderman to hold hearing on homelessness in the City of St. Louis following reports by Fox 2’s Elliott Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis City Aldermen credits Elliott Davis' reporting on the troubles of the homeless on social media for his decision to hold a special aldermanic hearing on the issue.

Joe Vaccaro is the Chairman of the Aldermanic Public Safety Committee that plans to hold the hearing next Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Board of Aldermen in City Hall.

Vaccaro said homelessness was an issue that city officials were more or less sweeping under the rug. But he said Elliott's Facebook reports made that impossible to do.

Vaccaro says the cIty can't keep just pushing the homeless aside and must deal with the issue of how to provide the needed help to the homeless.

Vaccaro says there will likely be more than one hearing on the issue because it's so complex.