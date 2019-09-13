Semi-truck crash cause major backup on WB I-55/70 in Collinsville

Posted 9:56 am, September 13, 2019

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. –  Significant traffic delays for commuters headed west on Interstate 55/70 Friday morning, as a semi-truck crashed on the roadway.

The crash happened on Interstate 55/70 near mile marker 12 just before 4:30 a.m. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene shortly after the crash occurred where the truck was in the median.

As of 6:40 a.m. only one lane is getting by.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. No other information has been released.

