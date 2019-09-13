MoDOT to close all lanes of I-44 in Sunset Hills this weekend for bridge repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - Drivers who use I-44 for weekend travel will want to consider alternate routes this weekend. MoDOT will close the interstate Friday, September 13 for work on the Watson Road bridge.

Crews will start closing all lanes of eastbound and westbound I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road starting at 7: 00 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, September 16.

According to MoDOT, drivers will still be able to get from I-44 to I-270 in both directions, as well as to eastbound Watson Road (Route 366). The detour for eastbound I-44 drivers will be to exit onto Watson Road, then make a left on Lindbergh Boulevard and continue back onto eastbound 44.

This work will allow crews to be able to open the bridge by the end of September.