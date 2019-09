Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - A storage facility caught fire in Cahokia.

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. at the Gillan Outlet Storage facility on Doris Avenue.

Firefighters were concerned because the fire was only about ten yards from the gas pumps at a service station next door.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious since there was no power to that storage unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.