Child dies after accidental shooting in north St. Louis County neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department determined a toddler shot and killed himself Thursday after finding an unsecured firearm at this parents' apartment.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment building at Lucas and Hunt and Jacobi.

The child's mother flagged officers down soon after in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry, about a half-mile away. Police started administering first aid at the scene. There was no time to call for an ambulance, so police rushed the boy to Northeast Hospital. One officer drove while the other tended to the child in the backseat.

The child was pronounced dead after arriving at Northeast Hospital.

The child was identified as Rodney March III. He was 3.

This is 21st child killed by gunfire in the St. Louis metro area in 2019.