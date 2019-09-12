13-year-old shot and killed in Spanish Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to Spanish Lake Thursday afternoon to investigate a homicide.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed around 6 p.m. near Bellefontaine and Larimore Parkway.

The victim was walking with two friends who are relatives when he was shot.

Police do not believe this was a random act and Granda said the case has a high probability of being solved because of information available to detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.