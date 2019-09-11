St. Peters officer suffers serious injuries in lawnmower accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - A St. Peters police officer remains in the hospital after he was involved in a serious accident while cutting his grass.

According to members of a non-profit called Behind the Badge, that supports spouses of police officers in St. Peters, Kevin Walsh was on his riding lawnmower on a steep hill when it flipped over, spilled gas on him and ignited.

Members told FOX 2 Officer Walsh could be in the hospital for a month or longer with second- and third-degree burns. His full recovery could take up to six months.

They said Walsh has worked at the St. Peters Police Department for six years and the Manchester Police Department for a decade before that.

A GoFundMe account has been started online to raise money to support the family and help pay medical bills.