St. Louis firefighters honored for rescuing children during house fire

Posted 6:17 pm, September 11, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Members of the St. Louis Fire Department are being honored for their quick thinking and actions in saving the lives of four children during a house fire on August 15.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.