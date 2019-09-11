× Shakespeare in the Streets performance will take audience to both sides of the Mississippi

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Usually, when you see a play, it doesn’t come with a travel itinerary. But this weekend, one local theater company’s production will take you on a literal journey. This is the seventh year for Shakespeare in the Streets from Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, where they adapt one of the Bard of Avon’s works to a St. Louis neighborhood and perform it there. In 2019, they are taking on the urban-rural divide.

The 2019 production is called “Love at the River’s Edge” and is an adaptation of “As You Like It.” Act One will be held in Pagedale, MO at the intersection of Page and Ferguson. At intermission, the cast and audience will journey together by bus and on the Golden Eagle Ferry from north St. Louis County to Calhoun County, IL, where act two will take on the banks of the Mississippi River.

The play tells the story of Midwestern families and their journey of love, community, and reconciliation, all with the Big Muddy in a starring role. It will feature a cast of adult actors along with high school students from Normandy and Brussels High Schools.

Performances are this Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, 2019, at 7pm. The entire experience, including travel, will take approximately three and a half hours. Tickets are free but reservations are recommended so your spot on the bus is reserved. Also, don’t forget to bring your own lawn chairs and seating is limited at both locations.

