Rihanna wants to collaborate with Lizzo right this minute

The singer hit the red carpet before her Savage X Fenty fashion show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and talked about her love for the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so bada**,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.”

She also said Lizzo reflects the ideas behind her all-inclusive Savage lingerie.

“She is everything that Savage stands for,” Rihanna continued. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

She adds that she’s looking to change the lingerie game.

“Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things. I’ve always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand but to see the way that we’re perceived in the lingerie world.”

For those who didn’t attend, Rihanna’s lingerie fashion show is being presented in partnership with Amazon Prime Video and will stream exclusively on Prime on September 20.

“To see people feeling included it also puts a different pressure on me,” Rihanna said. “It makes me feel like now we cannot neglect those consumers.”