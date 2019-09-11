× Police looking for person who fled traffic stop in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE- Collinsville police say the individual who led to a law enforcement search in Caseyville Wednesday morning remains missing.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m. when police tried to stop the driver on East Brookhaven Drive, police say.

The driver refused to stop, then hopped out the vehicle and fled on foot and ran into the woods, according to police.

They were joined by K-9 units to help in the search.

That person is still being sought.