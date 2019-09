Map: Missouri unveils locations of perspective medical marijuana businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We now know the list of applicants for medical marijuana-related businesses in Missouri. The state released a list this week and FOX 2 has been compiling the data into a map.

Richard Rodriguez is the principal owner of GreenRx LLC. He is also the owner of Yaqui’s on Cherokee St., a family-owned restaurant. He’s filed an application with the state to open a medical marijuana dispensary across from his south St. Louis business.

“We’re ready to go,” he said.

Rodriguez said the state has required him to hire consultants from states where marijuana is legal. He said his investment in the neighborhood is proof any medical marijuana dispensary he’ll run will be good for the neighborhood. Rodriguez said his application for a license includes a promise to invest a portion of any profits into neighborhood stabilization efforts.

Rodriguez said he has seen medical marijuana work in other states. “To see the look of shock and happiness on their face when they try a little bit of it and just minutes before you saw how they were struggling and now they don’t, I mean sometimes people start crying,” he said.

He expects anyone who is awarded a dispensary license to be able to start operating about six months after growers are granted licenses.

Note: The map of application locations may have errors due to auto-address plotting. Use the information in this list for a more accurate representation of the location.

Jay Dean Forney Cultivator 112 W Roseberry St, Hopkins, Missouri, 64461 Nodaway County Bolivar Beauty@Health Services Dispensary 1465 East 455Th Road, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 Polk County Green Cross Ventures Infused Product Manufacturer 4510 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Kinner Growing Collective LLC Dispensary 422 North Buchanan St, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County My Midwest LLC Dispensary 1719 E 1St St, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County GreenRx, LLC Dispensary 2729 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Cloud TEN, LLC Testing Laboratory 10854 Midwest Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Verdant Creations Missouri 2, LLC Dispensary 2316 S Main St, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County Northstar Dispensary LLC Dispensary 11203 Old Saint Charles Road, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC Dispensary 1019 Skinker Pkwy, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC Dispensary 4160 Olive St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC Dispensary 4400 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 People's Green LLC Cultivator 4556 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 People's Green LLC Dispensary 4365 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 All Star Solutions Inc Dispensary 10732 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63136 NMG Missouri 1, LLC Dispensary 9580 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 YEN-Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 1701 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 YEN-Manufacturing Infused Product Manufacturer 1701 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 YEN-Retail1, LLC Dispensary 1650 North Warson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 YEN-Retail2, LLC Dispensary 1701 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Golden Angels Med,LLC Dispensary 12765 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 TRU HEALTH CANNABIS MARYVILLE LLC Dispensary 1107 S Main St, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County NR Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 10440 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Genius Missouri Corp. Infused Product Manufacturer 2720 Dakota St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Genius Missouri Corp Infused Product Manufacturer 2720 Dakota Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Genius Missouri Corp Cultivator 2720 Dakota Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Genius Missouri Corp Dispensary 3450 Meramec St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Wallace Family Green Solution Dispensary 1904 Carr Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 MoCanna Health Dispensary 11010 Sierra Vista Pkwy, St. Louis, Missouri, 63138 MoCanna Health, LLC Dispensary 11783 Lackland Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 Pure Leaf Collective, LLC Dispensary 1907 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Kansas City Kush Co Infused Product Manufacturer 3615 North Kimball Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64161 Jackson County Vetae Holdings MO LLC Cultivator 22719 State Highway 148, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County Missouri Wellness, LLC (C) Cultivator 500 Bittner St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Missouri Wellness, LLC (D) Dispensary 4325 North Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri, 63034 Ebony Star, LLC Cultivator 1224 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Ebony Star, LLC Cultivator 209 North 4Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Ebony Star, LLC Dispensary 209 North 4Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Ebony Star, LLC Dispensary 1224 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Vetae Holdings MO LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 22719 State Highway 148, Maryville, Missouri, 64468 Nodaway County Western Edge Productions 2 LLC Cultivator 14930 Century Trail, Elmo, Missouri, 64445 Nodaway County Cella Green LLC Cultivator 17176 State Highway N, Marthasville, Missouri, 63357 Warren County validated housing Cultivator 203 Flint Brook Drive, O'fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Cometera LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2665 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 CCS LLC Dispensary 3620 S. Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood, Missouri, 63143 Urban Feed and Supply DBA Gateway Lab Supply Transporter 4015 Papin St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Cloud TEN, LLC Testing Laboratory 10854 Midwest Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Tellus Health Centers, LLC Dispensary 2115 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Missouri Valley Med Inc Dispensary 2335 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County WESTERN ALTERNATIVE LLC Cultivator 2300 Mitchell Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County WESTERN ALTERNATIVE LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2300 Mitchell Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County TRU HEALTH CANNABIS SOUTH BELT LLC Dispensary 1101 S Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County TRU HEALTH CANNABIS DOWNTOWN, LLC Dispensary 116 S 7Th St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County TRU HEALTH CANNABIS TUSCANY LLC Dispensary 4797 Siena Ln, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Vertical Enterprise, LLC Dispensary 402 Messanie St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Vertical Enterprise, LLC Cultivator 402 Messanie St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Therapy Harvest Corporation Dispensary 111 S 7Th St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Therapy Harvest Corporation Dispensary 111 S 7Th St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Dispensary 1900 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County 20 After 4 LLC Dispensary 1305 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County V3 MO Vending 3, LLC Dispensary 915 Jonathan Ln, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Andriveew County Vertical Enterprise, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 402 Messanie St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County MOMM LLC Dispensary 139 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Western Edge CD6 Retail LLC Dispensary 2011 North 36Th St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Society LLC Dispensary 1413 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 1925 Frederick, St Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Paradox Inc Testing Laboratory 1717 Commercial St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Dispensary 602 Felix St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64501 Buchanan County Pony Express Wellness LLC Dispensary 315 S Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Medicine Man LLC Dispensary 510 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Paradox Inc Testing Laboratory 1717 Commercial St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County SLCC, LLC Dispensary 14833 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63017 BLB7 LLC Dispensary 15246 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 LSA314, LLC (BALLWIN) Dispensary 14640 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 Origins MO Sale LLC Dispensary 14751 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 14738 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 15230 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 VG Ritz LLC Dispensary 15218 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 Greener Grass LLC Dispensary 14548 Manchester Road, Manchester, Missouri, 63011 Jolly Green LLC Dispensary 14548 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Dispensary 15240 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 MOMMTC 1, LLC. Dispensary 5838 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 WLD LLC Dispensary 124 Chesterfield Commons Road E, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005 Boone's Crossing Retail LLC Dispensary 515 North Eatherton Road, Wildwood, Missouri, 63005 Boone's Crossing Cultivation LLC Cultivator 515 North Eatherton Road, Wildwood, Missouri, 63005 Boone's Crossing MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 515 North Eatherton Road, Wildwood, Missouri, 63005 Teal Remedies II, LLC Dispensary 16019 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Dispensary 51 Clarkson Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 MOrganic Ventures LLC Dispensary 17259 Wild Horse Creek Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 BBMO 1, LLC Dispensary 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005 Trinity Manufacturing MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 620 Spirit Of St. Louis Boulevard, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005 Ducey Holdings, LLC Dispensary 16236 Westwoods Business Park, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 Tru420, LLC Dispensary 16431 Village Plaza View Drive, Wildwood, Missouri, 63011 TruProcess 420, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 16419 Village Plaza View Drive, Wildwood, Missouri, 63011 Trinity Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 620 Spirit Of St. Louis Boulevard, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005 Missouri Wild Apothecary LLC Dispensary 1120 Technology Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County Today's Hope Enterprises Dispensary Driveoste Road, St. Charles, Missouri, 63301 St. Charles County OND Explore, LLC Dispensary 2900 Highway K, O'fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County Delta Nine Extractions LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4526 S Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63304 St. Charles County CMOY, LLC Cultivator 324 Firma Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County CMOY, LLC Cultivator 324 Firma Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County CMOY, LLC Cultivator 324 Firma Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County CMOY, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 324 Firma Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 Phelps County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Dispensary Phoenix Parkway & Technology Driveive, O'fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1140 Technology Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County Jolly Green LLC Dispensary 2930 Highway K, O Fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County Custom Vapors LLC Dispensary 1013 Wolfrum Road, Weldon Spring, Missouri, 63304 St. Charles County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 8201 Mexico Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Missouri Organix LLC Dispensary 2725 Highway K # 29, O Fallon, Missouri, 63368 St. Charles County 4Releaf Wellness Center LLC Dispensary 4526 S Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63304 St. Charles County Green Leaf Therapy LLC Dispensary 4135 North Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63304 St. Charles County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Drive, Saint Charles, Missouri, 63304 St. Charles County WLD LLC Dispensary 1241 Jungermann Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County GF Wellness St. Peters LLC Dispensary 3004 S Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63303 St. Charles County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5566 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Cultivator 5566 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Dispensary 5566 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County CannaVer, LLC Dispensary 255 Jungermann Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County LSL Management, LLC Dispensary 3899 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County CURADOR WELLNESS 1550 LLC Dispensary 1550 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Saint Charles, Missouri, 63303 St. Charles County Missouri Wild Apothecary LLC Dispensary 2173 W Terra Ln, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County CURADOR WELLNESS 12680 LLC Dispensary 12680 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Wentzville, Missouri, 63385 St. Charles County FP5-Wentzville LLC Dispensary 12542 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Wentzville, Missouri, 63385 St. Charles County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 507 Civic Park Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Salute Health LLC Dispensary 11118 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lake St Louis, Missouri, 63367 St. Charles County V3 MO Vending 1, LLC Dispensary 1172 W Terra Ln, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Cultivator 2 South Cool Springs Industrial Driveive, O'fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2 South Cool Springs Industrial Driveive, O'fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Dispensary 411 S Main St, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Generations LLC Dispensary 8120 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Sozo Life, Inc. Dispensary 472 Highway P, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Blue Sky Health & Wellness LLC Dispensary 1197 Bryan Road, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 859 Robert Raymond Drive, Lake St Louis, Missouri, 63367 St. Charles County Lago Verde LLC Dispensary 859 Robert Raymond Drive, Lake St Louis, Missouri, 63367 St. Charles County Dispensary LSL, LLC Dispensary 1000 Edgewater Point Drive., Lake St Louis, Missouri, 63367 St. Charles County Union Medical Marijuana Dispensary Dispensary 95 Independence Drive, Union, Missouri, 63084 Franklin County Franklin County Cannabis Products Cultivator 330 Echo Valley Road, Union, Missouri, 63084 Franklin County Columbia Care MO LLC Dispensary 1380 High St, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County Green Gryphon Dispensary 6 Dell Centre Way Union Way, Union, Missouri, 63084 Franklin County MR 5025 OH100, LLC Cultivator 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County MR 5025 OH100, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County GMT Counsulting LLC Dispensary 3202 W Osage St, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County MedLeafMo, LLC Dispensary 4801 S. 169 Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County MOCO Team, LLC Dispensary 1310 S Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County Friends and Brothers Farming Co. Cultivator 18150 Se State Route Mm, Dearborn, Missouri, 64439 Buchanan County Friends and Brothers Farming Co. Cultivator 18475 Lober Road, Weston, Missouri, 64098 Platte County Friends and Brothers Farming Co. Cultivator 11115 Buena Vista Road, Camden Point, Missouri, 64018 Platte County Flora Ceres, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 18475 Lober Road, Weston, Missouri, 64098 Platte County Flora Ceres, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 18150 Se State Route Mm, Dearborn, Missouri, 64439 Buchanan County Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Dispensary 4225 Commonwealth Court, St. Joseph, Missouri, 63503 Buchanan County Indolore Farma Corp Cultivator 22255B Highway B, Edgerton, Missouri, 64444 Platte County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Dispensary 621 S 36Th St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County C & C Agriculture LLC Cultivator 3734 Pear St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County C & C Retail LLC Dispensary 3302 S Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County C & C Manufacturing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3734 Pear St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County Proper Kansas City LLC Transporter 2025 Saint Joseph Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64505 Buchanan County BLOOM CARE LLC BLCR-5110 Dispensary 5110 1/2 King Hill Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64504 Buchanan County Lotus Therapeutics, LLC Dispensary 1501 S Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County Proper LLC Dispensary 2141 Saint Joseph Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64505 Buchanan County 17020 Enterprises, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 17020 Sw Fowler Avenue, Rushville, Missouri, 64484 Buchanan County Proper LLC Cultivator 2025 Saint Joseph Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64505 Buchanan County Proper LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2025 Saint Joseph Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64505 Buchanan County Shafiq Holdings, LLC Dispensary 4506 Se Us Highway 169, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County Rushville Enterprises, LLC Cultivator 17020 Sw Fowler Avenue, Rushville, Missouri, 64484 Buchanan County Curabis, LLC Dispensary 623 W 5Th St, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 The Daily Hybrid, LLC. Cultivator 353 Bald Hill Road, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 The Daily Hybrid, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 111 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 The Daily Hybrid, LLC Dispensary 111 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 The Daily Hybrid, LLC Cultivator 353 Bald Hill Road, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 Teal Remedies III, LLC Dispensary 425 Meramec Boulevard, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 MacGrow Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 16233 Westwoods Business Park, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 Greener Grass LLC Dispensary 2642 Highway 109, Wildwood, Missouri, 63040 MOAZ Industries LLC Dispensary 700 W 4Th St, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 GREEN ARCH BOTANICAL, LLC Dispensary 180 Lamar Pkwy, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County MWM Industries LLC Dispensary 1043 E Osage St, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 The Daily Hybrid, LLC Transporter 337 W Main St, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 PACIFICCODISPENSARY LLC Dispensary 538 E Osage St, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County Contemporary Yields MO, LLC Dispensary 1340 Thornton St, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County TC AppliCo LLC Dispensary 76 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 North Medical Group, LLC Dispensary 25 Truitt Drive, Eureka, Missouri, 63025 Green Leaf Plus LLC. Dispensary 1210 W Highway 28, Owensville, Missouri, 65066 Gasconade County Nirvana Bliss III, LLC Dispensary 3 Walters Place, House Springs, Missouri, 63051 Jefferson County JEFFCODISPENSARY Dispensary 8085 State Route 30, Dittmer, Missouri, 63023 Jefferson County Green Licious Cultivation LLC Cultivator 6850 Us Highway 61 67, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County CURADOR WELLNESS 940 LLC Dispensary 944 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1845 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Burnie's Dispensary LLC Dispensary 6850 Us Highway 61 67, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County Bright Green Missouri, LLC Cultivator 5601 Us Highway 61 67, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County Bright Green Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5601 Us Highway 61 67, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County VG Imperial LLC Dispensary 1229 Main St, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County Bright Green Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1001 Imperial Main Street, Imperial, Missouri, 63052 Jefferson County SB Dispensary Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2700 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Bright Green Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1189 Scenic Drive, Herculaneum, Missouri, 63048 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC Dispensary 4183 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Generations LLC Dispensary 1671 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Occidental Group, Inc. Dispensary 1168 W Gannon Drive, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County missouri medical marijuana collective Dispensary 622 Collins Drive, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County HCSTL LLC Dispensary 2302 North Truman Boulevard, Crystal City, Missouri, 63019 Jefferson County CBDED, LLC Dispensary 8771 Commercial Boulevard, Pevely, Missouri, 63070 Jefferson County CMOY, LLC Cultivator 1255-1275 N. Truman Boulevard, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County CMOY, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1255-1275 North Truman Boulevard, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County CMOY, LLC Dispensary 521 North Truman Boulevard, Crystal City, Missouri, 63019 Jefferson County GCA, Inc. Testing Laboratory 1535 Mcnutt St, Herculaneum, Missouri, 63048 Jefferson County FESTUS 1140 LLC Cultivator 1140 Huber St, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County Green To Cure, Inc. Dispensary 1535 Mcnutt St, Herculaneum, Missouri, 63048 Jefferson County 1140 HUBER LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1140 Huber St, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC Dispensary 801 Collins Drive, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County GreenCloud LLC Dispensary 376 Festus Centre Drive, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC Dispensary 1709 State Highway Z, Pevely, Missouri, 63070 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC Cult 01 Cultivator 9001 Hensley Road, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050 Jefferson County GREEN TO CURE, INC. Dispensary 1230 Abbey Ln, Pevely, Missouri, 63070 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC 02 Cultivator 9001 Hensley Road, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC MIP Infused Product Manufacturer 9001 Hensley Road, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050 Jefferson County North Medical Group, LLC 03 Cultivator 9001 Hensley Road, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050 Jefferson County GCA, Inc. Testing Laboratory 1535 Mcnutt St, Herculaneum, Missouri, 63048 Jefferson County Bold Lane Logistics, LLC Transporter 2285 Us Highway 67, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County Nirvana Bliss I, LLC Dispensary 2285 Us Highway 67 South, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County 5150 Processing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2285 Us Highway 67 South, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County Greener Grass LLC Dispensary 2107 Us Highway 67, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County MOrganic Ventures LLC Dispensary 11050 Bo Hollow Road, Cadet, Missouri, 63630 Washington County Missouri Marijuana Group LLC Cultivator 2753 Flucom Road, De Soto, Missouri, 63020 Jefferson County Missouri Marijuana Group LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2753 Flucom Road, De Soto, Missouri, 63020 Jefferson County GREEN TO CURE, INC. Cultivator 12912 Rodal Acres, De Soto, Missouri, 63020 Jefferson County A1 Transportation Services LLC Dispensary 48 Raider Road, Bonne Terre, Missouri, 63628 St. Francois County Nirvana Bliss IV, LLC Dispensary 738 Weber Road, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County JG Missouri LLC Dispensary 1200 Maple St, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County 29 AND 79 LLC Dispensary 800 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County Teal Remedies V, LLC Dispensary 602 Krei Boulevard, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County X8 Enterprises LLC Dispensary 538 W Pine St, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County GF Saint Mary Cultivator 18629 Nokk Drive., St Mary, Missouri, 63673 Ste. Genevieve County GF Saint Mary Cultivator 18629 Nokk Drive., St. Mary, Missouri, 63673 Ste. Genevieve County GF Saint Mary Cultivator 18629 Nokk Drive., St. Mary, Missouri, 63673 Ste. Genevieve County X8 Enterprises LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5563 B Highway F, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County X8 Enterprises LLC Cultivator 5563B Highway F, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County GF Saint Mary Infused Product Manufacturer 18629 Nokk Drive., St. Mary, Missouri, 63673 Ste. Genevieve County CMOY, LLC - DF Dispensary 840 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County 40 PLAZA LLC Dispensary 44 Plaza Drive, Ste Genevieve, Missouri, 63670 Ste. Genevieve County Wilderness Health, LLC Dispensary 1117 Maple St, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County Lake Mountain Farms LLC Cultivator 73 Elliott Drive, Macks Creek, Missouri, 65786 Camden County VAPEN MISSOURI 1, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1040 Rozier St, Ste Genevieve, Missouri, 63670 Ste. Genevieve County VAPEN MISSOURI 1, LLC Cultivator 1040 Rozier St, Ste Genevieve, Missouri, 63670 Ste. Genevieve County LAKE MOUNTAIN FARMS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 73 Elliott Drive, Macks Creek, Missouri, 65786 Camden County SanCan, LLC Dispensary 730 Market St, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County VAPEN MISSOURI 2 LLC Cultivator 1040 Rozier St, Ste Genevieve, Missouri, 63670 Ste. Genevieve County VAPEN MISSOURI 2 LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1040 Rozier St, Ste Genevieve, Missouri, 63670 Ste. Genevieve County New Horizons Farms Investments, LLC Cultivator 1152 Hawthorne Road, Desloge, Missouri, 63628 St. Francois County Heya Park Hills Retail LLC Dispensary 100 Strauss Drive, Park Hills, Missouri, 63601 St. Francois County OZ APP LLC Dispensary 119 Walker Road Ste B, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County The Daily Hybrid, LLC Cultivator 3428 Driveoege Road, Farmington, Missouri, 63640 St. Francois County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 528 E Main St, Park Hills, Missouri, 63601 St. Francois County WTIG Troy LLC Dispensary 102 Strauss Drive, Park Hills, Missouri, 63601 St. Francois County Dragonfly Grow Ventures, LLC Dispensary 105 Strauss Drive, Park Hills, Missouri, 63601 St. Francois County GTI Missouri, LLC Cultivator Parcel Id# 20-3.0-007-000-000-005.02000, Potosi, Missouri, 63660 Washington County GTI Missouri, LLC Cultivator Parcel Id# 20-3.0-007-000-000-005.02000, Potosi, Missouri, 63660 Washington County GTI Missouri, LLC Cultivator Parcel Id# 20-3.0-007-000-000-005.02000, Potosi, Missouri, 63660 Washington County GTI Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Parcel Id# 20-3.0-007-000-000-005.02000, Potosi, Missouri, 63660 Washington County WTIG Troy LLC Dispensary #6 Parkway Shopping Center, Potosi, Missouri, 63660 Washington County North Medical Group, LLC Dispensary 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive, Hillsboro, Missouri, 63050 Jefferson County Bluebonnet Botanical, Ltd. Cultivator Lot 15 Highway Cc, Blackwell, Missouri, 63626 Washington County LSA314, LLC (ST CLR) Dispensary 1909 North Service Road E, Saint Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County LSA314, LLC (MFRG) Infused Product Manufacturer 2 Enterprise Driveive, St. Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County LSA314, LLC (CULT) Cultivator 2 Enterprise Driveive, St. Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County SLCC, LLC Cultivator 1465 Hoelzer Ct, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County SLCC, LLC Cultivator 4346 Green Ash Drive, Earth City, Missouri, 63045 SLCC, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1465 Hoelzer Ct, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County SLCC, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4346 Green Ash Drive, Earth City, Missouri, 63045 MWM Industries LLC Cultivator 1253 Rabbit Ln, Robertsville, Missouri, 63072 Franklin County MWM Industries LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1253 Rabbit Ln, Robertsville, Missouri, 63072 Franklin County Elevated Farms LLC Cultivator 905 Miller Drive., Saint Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County Salute Health LLC Dispensary 1013 North Olive St, Sullivan, Missouri, 63080 Franklin County Elevated Farms LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 905 Miller Drive., Saint Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County Higher Elevations LLC Dispensary 911 Miller Drive., Saint Clair, Missouri, 63077 Franklin County Green Precision Analytics Inc. Testing Laboratory 8248 Nw 101St Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County Tellus Health Centers, LLC Dispensary 115 North Us Highway 169, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County Elemental MOR LLC Dispensary 106 W Washington St, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Verdant Creations Missouri 5, LLC Dispensary 2443 Nw Prairie View Road, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County CPC of Missouri - Smithville, LLC Cultivator 14816 169 Highway, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County CPC of Missouri - Smithville, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14816 169 Highway, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County CPC of Missouri - Smithville, LLC Cultivator 14816 169 Highway, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County CPC of Missouri - Smithville, LLC Cultivator 14816 169 Highway, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County Clinton County Cannabis Corp Cultivator 2049 Sw Middle Road, Plattsburg, Missouri, 64477 Clinton County Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Dispensary 17855 County Road E, Camden Point, Missouri, 64018 Platte County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 10899 Summit St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Herban Legend, LLC Dispensary 970 Premier Drive, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Therapy Harvest Corporation Dispensary 11129A North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64156 Clay County Premier Releaf LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 720 E State Route 92, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County BMD Smithville LLC Dispensary 13518 Us-169, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County RK&D Holdings, LLC Dispensary 700 North Country Road, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Dispensary 106 North Us Highway 169, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County CPF Infusion Group, LLC Dispensary 10551 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County Premier Releaf LLC Dispensary 410 W 6Th St, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County CPF Infusion Group, LLC Cultivator 10551 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County CPF Infusion Group, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10551 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County North KC Shop, LLC Dispensary 124 North Us Highway 169, Smithville, Missouri, 64089 Clay County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 310 S Platte Clay Way, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Wellness Centers of Missouri Dispensary 194 Marshall Road, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County Roots Canna LLC Dispensary 124 Main St, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County MoKan Medical LLC Dispensary 1710 Walnut St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County MoKan Medical LLC Dispensary 228 Marshall Road, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County Green Precision Analytics Inc. Testing Laboratory 8248 Nw 101St Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County Nature's Health and Wellness, LLC Dispensary 205 State Route B, Saint James, Missouri, 65559 Phelps County Cuba Retail LLC Dispensary 24265 Vinyard Road, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Cuba Cultivation LLC Cultivator 24265 Vinyard Road, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Cuba MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 24265 Vinyard Road, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Columbia Care MO LLC Dispensary 1100 North Outer Road, Saint James, Missouri, 65559 Phelps County GF Production Lab LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County GF Infused Products LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County GF Biomass Greenhouse LLC Cultivator 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County GF Cultivation LLC Cultivator 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County GF Biomass LLC Cultivator 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Cultivator 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Cultivator 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Greener Grass, LLC Dispensary 105 Progress Pkwy, Sullivan, Missouri, 63080 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Dispensary 411 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County JG Missouri LLC Cultivator 701 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Missouri Medical Options LLC Cultivator 859 North Ridge Loop, Bourbon, Missouri, 65441 Crawford County Missouri Medical Options LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 859 North Ridge Loop, Bourbon, Missouri, 65441 Crawford County Missouri Medical Options LLC Dispensary 2431 Highway D, Bourbon, Missouri, 65441 Crawford County All Natural Wellness, LLC Cultivator 2536 S Service Road, Bourbon, Missouri, 65441 Crawford County All Natural Wellness, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2536 S Service Road, Bourbon, Missouri, 65441 Crawford County Missouri Therapeutics, LLC Dispensary 463 Highway Dd, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County MO CANN Do, Inc. Cultivator 7009 Old Highway 66, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County MO Cann Do, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 7009 Old Highway 66, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County MOAF Inc Dispensary Lots 3-6 Rolla Industrial Park West, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County MOAF Inc Cultivator Lots 3-6 Rolla Industrial Park West, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County MOAF Inc Infused Product Manufacturer Lots 3-6 Rolla Industrial Park West, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 301 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Dispensary 401 Schofer St, Doolittle, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Transporter 401 Schofer St, Doolittle, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Cultivator 401 Schofer St, Doolittle, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 401 Schofer St, Doolittle, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County HCSTL LLC Dispensary 109 S Rucker Avenue, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County All Natural Wellness, LLC Dispensary 1530 Bridgeschool Road, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County SPPY Investments Dispensary 5018 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Mint MO 3 LLC Dispensary 600 North Pine St, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County NATURE'S WAY CANNABIS LP Cultivator 1100 Highway 72, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Mo Retail Products Group, Inc Dispensary 220 Marshall Drive, Saint Robert, Missouri, 65584 Pulaski County Waynesville Cultivation Cultivator 141 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Dispensary 100 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 141 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 231 Saint Robert Boulevard, St. Robert, Missouri, 65584 Pulaski County OLD St. Roberts LLC Dispensary 385 Highway Z, Saint Robert, Missouri, 65584 Pulaski County MariJane's Dispensary LLC Dispensary 658 Old Route 66, Saint Robert, Missouri, 65584 Pulaski County Fruition Farms, LLC Dispensary 508 Old Rt 66 West, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County GF Waynesville Dispensary 320 Ichord Avenue, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Origins MO Sale LLC Cultivator 171 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Origins MO Sale LLC Cultivator 171 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Origins MO Sale LLC Cultivator 171 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Cultivator 190 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Cultivator 190 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Cultivator 190 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 190 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Dispensary 308 Ichord Avenue, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Origins MO Sale LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 171 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County Origins MO Sale LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 171 Tribune Street, Waynesville, Missouri, 65583 Pulaski County BA Products LLC Cultivator 27490 Highway 5, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Lake Area Caregivers LLC Dispensary 163 Turner Pkwy, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County Seven Points Agro- Therapeutics MO, LLC Dispensary 3525 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Med Green Dispensary LLP Dispensary 238 S Jefferson Avenue, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Dispensary 1356 E Highway 54, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County Esmeralda Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5611 Old Route 5, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County Nature's Alternative Care BLT, Inc. Dispensary 1155 North Business Route 5, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County HEARTLAND ENTERPRISES L.L.C. Dispensary 1000 E. Us Highway 54, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County Total Health Camdenton LLC Dispensary 2006 N.Bus.Rt.5, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County MISSOURI VALLEY MED INC Dispensary Tbd 54 Highway Jefferies Road, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Roots Canna LLC Cultivator Bannister Hollow, Macks Creek, Missouri, 65786 Camden County GTI Missouri, LLC Dispensary 6385 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Tellus Health Centers, LLC Dispensary 4691 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Dispensary 8954 North Highway 5, Camdenton, Missouri, 65020 Camden County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 6605 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County JUM Mixers, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 120 Highway D, Kaiser, Missouri, 65047 Miller County Missouri OZ, LLC. Cultivator 400 Dogwood Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri, 65049 Camden County Kobayoshi Farms, LLC Cultivator 120 Highway D, Kaiser, Missouri, 65047 Miller County Kobayashi Farms, LLC Cultivator 120 Highway D, Kaiser, Missouri, 65047 Miller County MOCO Team, LLC Dispensary 4357 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Fully Fuzed, LLC Dispensary 3570 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County EARTHS MEDICINAL BOTANICALS Dispensary 6 Midway Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Western Edge CD3 Retail LLC Dispensary 6257 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County OZ Manufacturing, LLC. Infused Product Manufacturer 400 Dogwood Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri, 65049 Camden County Premium Medicine of Missouri LLC Dispensary 4817 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Dispensary Lot 3 Shawnee Bend Landing (30 Shawnee Four Drive), Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County MOrganic Ventures LLC Dispensary 538 State Road F, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Dispensary 3613 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 25 Castlewood Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Cultivator 25 Castlewood Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Missouri Grown ReLeaf, LLC Dispensary 25 Castlewood Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Holistic Missouri LLC Cultivator 19 Mo-5, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Holistic Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 19 Mo-5, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County MOAZ Industries LLC Dispensary 24 Putt North Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Dispensary 12077 North State Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County ACME Farms, LLC Cultivator 705 E 5Th St, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Magic Dragon Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 1112 E North St, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Magic Dragon Edibles, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 705 E 5Th St, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Horizon Growth LLC Dispensary 14327 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65709 Camden County ROI Wellness Center IV LLC Dispensary 3285 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, Lake Ozark, Missouri, 65049 Miller County Missouri Medical Options LLC Cultivator 877 State Road Tt, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Missouri Medical Options Infused Product Manufacturer 877 State Road Tt, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Missouri Medical Options LLC Dispensary 877 State Road Tt, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County Northern Roots LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14 Allen Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Northern Roots LLC Cultivator 14 Allen Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Northern Roots LLC Dispensary 14 Allen Road, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County MOAZ Industries LLC Cultivator 24 Putt North Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County MOAZ Industries LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 24 Putt North Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, 65079 Camden County OLG LLC Cultivator 4950 E Highway 54, El Dorado Spg, Missouri, 64744 Cedar County MOrganic Ventures LLC Dispensary 1209 S High St, El Dorado Spg, Missouri, 64744 Cedar County Prairie Flower Farms LLC Cultivator 14998 S 675 Road, Jerico Sprgs, Missouri, 64756 Cedar County SHOW ME GROW & HARVEST LLC Cultivator E Oldtown & 1000 Road, Nevada, Missouri, 64772 Vernon County Show Me Grow & Harvest LLC Dispensary 14144 E 54 Highway, Nevada, Missouri, 64772 Vernon County SHOW ME GROW & HARVEST LLC Dispensary 795 E Highway 54, El Dorado Spg, Missouri, 64744 Cedar County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Cultivator 360 Nw Street Rt Tt, Butler, Missouri, 64730 Bates County Elemental Farms, LLC Cultivator 3995 Ne State Route Uu, Butler, Missouri, 64730 Bates County MIssouri Son Inc Dispensary 1220 E Austin Boulevard, Nevada, Missouri, 64772 Vernon County Local Leaf, LLC Cultivator 900 Enterprise Road, Butler, Missouri, 64730 Bates County Local Leaf, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 900 Enterprise Road, Butler, Missouri, 64730 Bates County SMO2 INC Dispensary 1627 E Austin Boulevard, Nevada, Missouri, 64772 Vernon County Shangri-La Nevada, LLC Dispensary 2220 E Austin Boulevard, Nevada, Missouri, 64772 Vernon County The World Of Comfort DBA Stoneage Gardens Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 2002 S. 600 Road., Hume, Missouri, 64752 Vernon County Mo Manufactured Products, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1201 E 12Th St, Lamar, Missouri, 64759 Barton County Mo Agricultural Group, LLC Cultivator 1201 E 12Th St, Lamar, Missouri, 64759 Barton County Sarcoxie Nursery Cultivation Center, LLC Cultivator 1510 Joplin St, Sarcoxie, Missouri, 64862 Jasper County Sarcoxie Nursery Infusions, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1510 Joplin St, Sarcoxie, Missouri, 64862 Jasper County Boa Vida Production Inc Cultivator 17885 Cr 150, Jasper, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County OWG II, LLC Dispensary 900 E San Martin St, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 Polk County Relevium Marijuana Dispensary Dispensary 921 E Broadway St # 925, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 Polk County Canna Bliss Dispensaries LLC Dispensary 626 S Springfield Avenue, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 Polk County BD Health Retail 1, LLC Dispensary 9700 Block Sw 1300 Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County BD Health Ag 1, LLC Cultivator 9700 Block 13 Sw 1300 Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County BD Health Ag 2, LLC Cultivator 9700 Block Sw 1300 Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County BD Health Ag 3, LLC Cultivator 9700 Block Sw 1300 Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County O.U.R. Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3868 Highway 13, Dunnegan, Missouri, 65640 Polk County O.U.R. Holdings LLC Cultivator 3864 Highway 13, Dunnegan, Missouri, 65640 Polk County O.U.R. Holdings LLC Dispensary 3866 Highway 13, Dunnegan, Missouri, 65640 Polk County Cave State Retail LLC Dispensary 2100 S Maple Tree Lane, Bolivar, Missouri, 65613 Polk County Nodaway Holdings LLC Dispensary 9805 Se 1300Th Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County Hybrid Cultivator 811 W Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton, Missouri, 65785 Cedar County Hybrid Cultivator 809 W Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton, Missouri, 65785 Cedar County Hybrid Infused Product Manufacturer 807 W Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton, Missouri, 65785 Cedar County Nodaway Holdings LLC Cultivator 9805 Se 1300Th Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County Nodaway Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 9805 Se 1300Th Road, Humansville, Missouri, 65674 Polk County Pure Green Health of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4592 State Highway H, Pleasant Hope, Missouri, 65725 Polk County R&R Medical, LLC Dispensary 5 State Road Dd, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County TruelyOrgnix LLC Dispensary 1228 Deadrivea Drive, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Canna Bliss Lebanon LLC Series One Dispensary 379 E Elm St, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Green Tree Industries Cultivator 184 Darter Road, Elkland, Missouri, 65644 Dallas County AJM Ventures LLC Cultivator 115 Center Point Road, Elkland, Missouri, 65644 Dallas County AJM Ventures LLC Dispensary S Ash St, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County AJM Ventures LLC Cultivator S Ash St, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County AJM Ventures LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 115 Center Point Road, Elkland, Missouri, 65644 Dallas County Nature's Alternative Care LBN, Inc. Dispensary 1747 S Jefferson Avenue, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Dispensary 401 Highway 32, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Nature's Alternative Care Ag, Inc Cultivator 24435 Clinton Road, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Dispensary 1689 Southdale Drive, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Missouri Medical Options LLC Dispensary 1302 Ivey Ln, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County SMO5 LLC Dispensary 1210 Deadrivea Drive, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County HEARTLAND ENTERPRISES L.L.C. Infused Product Manufacturer 1794 S. Ash St., Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County HEARTLAND ENTERPRISES L.L.C. Cultivator 1794 S. Ash St., Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County HEARTLAND ENTERPRISES L.L.C. Cultivator 1794 S. Ash St., Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County Nature's Alternative Care Manufacturing Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 24435 Clinton Road, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Cultivator 211 Martingale Drive, Conway, Missouri, 65632 Laclede County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 211 Martingale Drive, Conway, Missouri, 65632 Laclede County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 211 Martingale Drive, Conway, Missouri, 65632 Laclede County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Dispensary 533 E Elm St, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County OLD Buffalo LLC Dispensary 1904 North Ash St, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County Prairie Land Farms LLC Cultivator 10900 Nw Tiffany Springs Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Platte County Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 6860 Nw 83rd Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64152 Platte County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Cultivator 13640 North Winan Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64163 Platte County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 7751 Nw Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151 Platte County Palmate, Inc. Dispensary 7612 Nw Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151 Platte County KCMO Distributing LLC Dispensary 8248 Nw 101St Ter # 10&11, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Jackson County Therapeutic Health Consultants Dispensary 8122 Nw Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151 Platte County ROI Wellness Center II LLC Dispensary 7673 Nw Prairie View Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64151 Platte County 420 Bloom, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7144 North National Drive, Parkville, Missouri, 64152 Platte County Agri-Genesis LLC Dispensary 2 E 2Nd St, Parkville, Missouri, 64152 Platte County True Level Investments, Inc. Dispensary 10915 Nw 45 Highway, Parkville, Missouri, 64152 Platte County KCMO Distributing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8248 Nw 101St Ter # 10-11, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153 Jackson County Parkville Holistics, LLC Dispensary Creekside Development - Old Town, Parkville, Missouri, 64152 Platte County CST Transportation , LLC Transporter 8801 W Brooklake Ln, Walnut Grove, Missouri, 65770 Greene County Easy Mountain Investments LLC Dispensary W. Farm Road 174, Republic, Missouri, 65738 Greene County True Health Care Store LLC Dispensary 168 Us Highway 60 E, Republic, Missouri, 65738 Greene County Old Route 66 Wellness Dispensary 2823 North Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County CANNA BLISS Dispensaries LLC Dispensary 1447 W Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Feel State Inc. Dispensary 205 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County 1140 N. Eldon Retail LLC Dispensary 1140 North Eldon Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County 1140 N. Eldon Cultivation LLC Cultivator 1140 North Eldon Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County 1140 N. Eldon MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1140 North Eldon Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Nixon M LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1815 North Nixon Avenuenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Dispensary 4103 W Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County SW Retail Holdings, LLC Dispensary 3939 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Green Tree Enterprises Dispensary 1341 E Kearney St Ste 500, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County JD RETAIL CORP Dispensary 2725 North Kansas Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Astro Farms Beta LLC Cultivator About 2452 North Mayfair Avenue (Parcel No: 12-04-401-023), Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Beta Fusion Extracts LLC Infused Product Manufacturer About 2452 North Mayfair Avenue (Parcel No: 12-04- 401-023), Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Fallow Retail LLC Dispensary About 2452 North Mayfair Avenue (Parcel No: 12-04- 401-023), Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Origins MO Sale LLC Dispensary 1605 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County V3 MO Vending 5, LLC Dispensary 850 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Premier Releaf LLC Dispensary 2027 North Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County MO CANN Do, Inc. Dispensary 1433 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Dispensary 1808 W Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Ozarx Botanicals II, LLC Dispensary 1228 E Guinevere Ct, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Ozarx Brands , LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1228 E Guinevere Ct, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Kind Creek Wellness LLC Dispensary 210 W Commercial St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Queen City Wellness L.L.C. Dispensary 2709 W Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County O.U.R. Holdings LLC Dispensary 326 South Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65806 Greene County Tetra Health NT LLC Dispensary 218 North National Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Dragonfly Gaia III Inc Dispensary 1015 S Grant Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Botannis Labs Mo. Corp Testing Laboratory 215 North Grant Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65806 Greene County Ozark Mountain Healing, LLC Dispensary 337 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County MO Bud Club LLC Dispensary 420 S Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65806 Greene County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Dispensary 312 South Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65806 Greene County Botannis Labs Mo. Corp Testing Laboratory 215 North Grant Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65806 Greene County Ozarx Botanicals I, LLC Dispensary 3800 W Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County S & S Investing LLC Dispensary 2857 S Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Elements417 LLC Dispensary 220 W Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County CANNA BLISS HOLDINGS INC Dispensary 210 W Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Foster-Gibson Investments LLC Dispensary 1904 E Meadowmere St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County TruelyGreene LLC Dispensary 3165 S Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Organic Roots, LLC Dispensary 1036 W Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Mo Retail Products Group, Inc (D-2) Dispensary 3903 S Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Gentry County Ozark Mountain Healing, LLC Dispensary 707 W Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Revival Ninety-Eight, LLC Dispensary 2860 S Austin Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Revival 98, LLC Cultivator 2860 S Austin Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Revival 98, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2860 S Austin Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Dispensary 2782 W Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Hybrid Dispensary 319 E Battlefield St Ste A, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Cedar County Spankycats5, Inc. Dispensary 1755 S National Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County MOVA Dispensary 1 LLC Dispensary 446 W Battlefield St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County MOVA Cultivation LLC Cultivator 3119 S Scenic Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County OWG IV, LLC Dispensary 3128 E Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County OWG I, LLC Dispensary 2935 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County CANNA BLISS HOLDINGS INC Dispensary 1109 E Battlefield St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County CANNA BLISS HOLDINGS INC Dispensary 1109 E Battlefield St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County BD Health Retail 2, LLC Dispensary 2126 E Dale St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Mo Retail Products Group, Inc Dispensary 1868 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Gentry County Mo Manufactured Products, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3121 E Elm St, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Mo Agricultural Group, LLC Cultivator 3121 E Elm St, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Evolve Wellness LLC Dispensary 1825 E Cherry St, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County MOAF Inc Dispensary 1908 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County MOAF Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 1908 E Chestnut Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County SW Retail Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2021 North Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Tetra Health GS LLC Dispensary 1801 E Seminole St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County JD Retail Corp Dispensary 619 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Origins MO Sale LLC Dispensary 3352 E Sunshine Street, Springfield, Missouri, 65809 Greene County The Wholesome Bud Company LLC Cultivator 1514 S Enterprise Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Wholesome Buds LLC Dispensary 1514 S Enterprise Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Wholesome Extracts LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1514 S Enterprise Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Ozark Mountain Grow Co. LLC Cultivator 1867 E Florida St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Ozark Mountain Extraction Co. LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1867 E Florida St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Ozark Mountain Healing, LLC Dispensary 2045 S WAvenuerly Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Happy Days LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2900 E Pythian St, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Agape Total Heatlh Care of Missouri Dispensary 1403 E Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 211 W Battlefield St, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 1306 North Stewart Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Horizon Growth LLC Dispensary 1840 North Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Ascend Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1321 North Cedarbrook Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Ascend Missouri, LLC (MIPs) Infused Product Manufacturer 1321 North Cedarbrook Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County HEARTLAND ENTERPRISES L.L.C. Dispensary 1944 E. Sunshine St., Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County MO CANN Do, Inc. Dispensary 1755 E Bennett St Ste B, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County True Health Care Stores LLC Dispensary 1620 E Sunshine St, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Dispensary 1530 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Dispensary 751 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County MISKYE LLC Dispensary 2648 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County 9 Points LLC Dispensary 3216 S Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County BBMO 2, LLC Dispensary 2868 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Northern Roots LLC Dispensary 3446-3448 South Campbell Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County JRV AGRONOMICS LLC Cultivator 2384 Mill Dam Road, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County JRV AGRONOMICS Cultivator 2384 Mill Dam Road, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County JRV AGRONOMICS Cultivator 2384 Mill Dam Road, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County JRV RESERVE Infused Product Manufacturer 2384 Mill Dam Road, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County Tetra Health Marshfield LLC Dispensary 33 Stevens Drive, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County JD Manufacturing Corp Infused Product Manufacturer 18707 Highway 60, Aurora, Missouri, 65605 Lawrence County JD Agriculture Corp Cultivator 18707 Highway 60, Aurora, Missouri, 65605 Lawrence County SM G.R.O.W.T.H. LLC Cultivator 12829 State Highway B, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County SM G.R.O.W.T.H. LLC Cultivator 12829 State Highway B, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County SM G.R.O.W.T.H. LLC Cultivator 12829 State Highway B, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County Food Ingredient Solutions Infused Product Manufacturer 1450 Warren Avenue, Marshfield, Missouri, 65706 Webster County Green Leaf Meds, LLC Dispensary 3171 State Highway 13, Lampe, Missouri, 65681 Stone County Table Rock Retail LLC Dispensary 18902 Mo-13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County Table Rock Cultivation LLC Cultivator 18902 Mo-13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County Table Rock MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 18902 Mo-13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County SW Retail Holdings, LLC Dispensary 18490 Business 13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County Ozark Mountain Green, LLC Cultivator 262 Rocky Road Ln, Shell Knob, Missouri, 65747 Stone County Ozark Mountain Green, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 262 Rocky Road Ln, Shell Knob, Missouri, 65747 Stone County ContiCorp LLC Testing Laboratory 109B S Main St, Galena, Missouri, 65656 Stone County C&A Gardens Cultivator 3030 Horsecreek Road, Galena, Missouri, 65656 Stone County LBJ Cultivation LLC Cultivator 1804 W Riverdale Drive, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Stone County Ozark Mountain Healing, LLC Dispensary 15025 Business 13, Reeds Spring, Missouri, 65737 Stone County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 18031 Business 13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County Stone County Labs LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4419 Highway 13, Lampe, Missouri, 65681 Stone County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Dispensary 15209 Highway 13, Branson West, Missouri, 65737 Stone County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Dispensary 17898 Business 13, Reeds Spring, Missouri, 65737 Stone County ContiCorp LLC Testing Laboratory 109B S Main St, Galena, Missouri, 65656 Stone County Show Me Kaneh, LLC Cultivator 355 Two Rivers Road, Highlandville, Missouri, 65669 Christian County Green Seas, LLC Dispensary 202 S West St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County Verdant Creations Missouri 4, LLC Dispensary 1564 North Main St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County SKGJ Dispensary 202 S West St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County P.A.M. Farm Cultivator 2175 North Nicholas Road, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County Show Me Genetics, LLC Cultivator 1211 Eaglecrest St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County CannaBelews Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 105 W Sherman Way, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County Sho Me Genetics Infused Product Manufacturer 1211 Eaglecrest St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County Green Elevation, LLC Dispensary 420 Nw Business Park Ln, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Riverside Wellness LLC Dispensary 4403 Nw Gateway Avenue, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County MOCO Team, LLC Dispensary 6244 Nw Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154 Jackson County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Dispensary 8680 North Green Hills Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154 Platte County Fountain City Wellness LLC. Dispensary 5911 Nw Barry Road # 300, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154 Platte County Dragonfly Gaia III Inc. Dispensary 4801 North Mulberry, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BUDz Corner Dispensary Gateway And West Platte Road, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Mantis9 Infusions Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 4810 Suite B Nw Waukomis Drive., Northmoor, Missouri, 64151 Platte County Mantis9 MMJ Inc. Dispensary 4810 Suite A Nw Waukomis Drive, Northmoor, Missouri, 64151 Platte County True Level Investments, Inc. Cultivator 4300 Nw Belgium Avenue, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County True Level Investments, Inc. Cultivator 4300 Nw Belgium Avenue, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County BLOOM CARE LLC BLCR-6718 Dispensary 6718 Nw Tower Drive, Platte Woods, Missouri, 64151 Platte County True Level Investments, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 4300 Nw Belgium Avenue, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County CPC of Missouri - Barry Road, LLC Dispensary 5901 Nw Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64154 Platte County Charas Capital LLC Cultivator Lot 1 Of The Hydriveo Conduit Subdivision, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Charas Capital LLC Transporter Lot 1 Of The Hydriveo Conduit Subdivision, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Charas Capital, LLC Cultivator Lot 1 Of The Hydriveo Conduit Subdivision, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Charas Capital, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Lot 1 Of The Hydriveo Conduit Subdivision, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Mandala Corporation Dispensary 1739 Nw Burdett Xing, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Wellness Centers of Missouri Dispensary 4443 Nw Gateway Avenue, Riverside, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Mandala Corporation Dispensary 2108 W College St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County OzCann, LLC Dispensary 757 North 20Th St, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County Old Route 66 Wellness LLC Dispensary 1421 West Highway J, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County SW Retail Holdings, LLC Dispensary 4701 State Highway Nn, Ozark, Missouri, 63702 Christian County JD Retail Corp Dispensary 1950 W Retail Ln, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County Hybrid Dispensary 1940 W Retail Ln, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County MO Bud Club LLC Dispensary 1503 W State Highway J, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County Green Wellness Medical Center llc Dispensary 5571 North 21St St, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County Kind Enterprises LLC Dispensary 1967Westboat, Ozark, Missouri, 65721 Christian County OWG V, LLC Dispensary 200 E 20Th St, Missouriuntain Grv, Missouri, 65711 Wright County Show-Me Natural Gardens LLC. Cultivator 1785 Y Highway, Macomb, Missouri, 65702 Wright County The Health Hub LLC. Dispensary 1785 Y Highway, Macomb, Missouri, 65702 Wright County Show-Me Manufacturing LLC. Infused Product Manufacturer 1785 Y Highway, Macomb, Missouri, 65702 Wright County OLD Mountain Grove Dispensary 2400 North Main Avenue, Missouriuntain Grv, Missouri, 65711 Wright County ENDA Ventures LLC / High and Low LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 508 Fordland Hills Drive, Fordland, Missouri, 65652 Webster County Dragonfly Gaia II Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 986 Jj Highway, Peace Valley, Missouri, 65788 Oregon County Dragonfly Gaia Inc. Cultivator 986 Jj Highway, Peace Valley, Missouri, 65788 Oregon County Dragonfly Gaia Inc. Cultivator 986 Jj Highway, Peace Valley, Missouri, 65788 Oregon County Dragonfly Gaia Inc. Cultivator 986 Jj Highway, Peace Valley, Missouri, 65788 Oregon County Bee Valley Farms, LLC Cultivator 5157 County Road 856, Bunker, Missouri, 63629 Reynolds County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Cultivator 1482 County Road 6287, Jadwin, Missouri, 65501 Dent County Missouri Alliance for Veterans Care LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1482 County Road 6287, Jadwin, Missouri, 65501 Dent County Harvest Health Farms LLC Cultivator 528 County Road 393, Thayer, Missouri, 65791 Oregon County Sativa Sales, LLC Dispensary 4368 Mo 142, Thayer, Missouri, 65791 Oregon County Aurora Estel, LLC Cultivator 2 Mullanck Drive, Salem, Missouri, 65560 Dent County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1500 South Road, Ellington, Missouri, 63638 Reynolds County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1500 South Road, Ellington, Missouri, 63638 Reynolds County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1500 South Road, Ellington, Missouri, 63638 Reynolds County Dragonfly Grow Ventures, LLC Cultivator 16251 Highway 21, Ironton, Missouri, 63650 Iron County Dragonfly Grow Ventures, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 16251 Highway 21, Ironton, Missouri, 63650 Iron County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Cultivator 15 Hals Plz, Piedmont, Missouri, 63957 Wayne County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 15 Hals Plz, Piedmont, Missouri, 63957 Wayne County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 15 Hals Plz, Piedmont, Missouri, 63957 Wayne County WAYNECOGREENS LLC Cultivator 40 Wayne 309, Silva, Missouri, 63964 Wayne County WAYNECOMIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 40 Wayne 309, Silva, Missouri, 63964 Wayne County WAYNECODISPENSARY LLC Dispensary 40 Wayne 309, Silva, Missouri, 63964 Wayne County Iron Mountain Cannabis LLC Dispensary 1307 North Highway 21, Ironton, Missouri, 63650 Iron County Astro Farms Alpha LLC Cultivator W Hw72 - By-Pass (Parcel Number: 07.3.2-07-000-000-002.00), Fredericktown, Missouri, 65803 Madison County Alpha Fusion Extracts LLC Infused Product Manufacturer W Hw72 - By-Pass (Parcel Number: 07.3.2-07-000-000- 002.00), Fredericktown, Missouri, 65803 Madison County Astro Farms Alpha LLC Dispensary W Hw72 - By-Pass (Parcel Number: 07.3.2-07-000-000- 002.00), Fredericktown, Missouri, 65803 Madison County Green Galaxy Farms LLC Cultivator 6363 Bcr 804, Glenallen, Missouri, 63751 Bollinger County Focus Partners - Perryville LLC Cultivator 14597 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Perry County Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Cultivator 2336 South Old Orchard Road, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2336 South Old Orchard Road, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County 9 Points LLC Dispensary 2370 North High St, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County Holistic Health Capital, LLC Cultivator 14595 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County Holistic Health Capital, LLC Cultivator 14595 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Dispensary 2931 - 2933 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County missouri medical marijuana collective Dispensary 2387 W Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County Wilderness Health, LLC Dispensary 511 E Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County Archimedes Medical Holding, LLC Cultivator 14593 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County Archimedes Medical Holding, LLC Cultivator 14593 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County FUJM, LLC Cultivator 14599 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County GOMO, LLC Cultivator 2431 Highway 177, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County HOLISTIC HEALTH CAPITAL, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14605 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County HOLISTIC HEALTH CAPITAL, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14601 State Highway B, Perryville, Missouri, 63775 Cape Girardeau County MOVA Dispensary 5 LLC Dispensary 1815 E Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, Missouri, 63755 Cape Girardeau County GTI Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2430 Golden Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Feel State Inc. Dispensary 2104 William St, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Cape Girardeau Investments LLC Dispensary 420 Siemers Drive, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County MOAF Inc Dispensary 1109 North Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 772 S Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Teal Remedies IV, LLC Dispensary 2136 William St, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Green Med, LLC Dispensary 406 S Kingshighway, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Dispensary 21 Doctors Park, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Agape Toal Health Care of Missouri Dispensary 61 Doctors Park, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Dispensary 1802 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 1917 William St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1823 Rust Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 2148 William St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Dispensary 703 S Jefferson St, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Dishi LLC Cultivator 1823 Rust Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Cultivator 1823 Rust Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Dishi LLC Cultivator 1823 Rust Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County 1 S MAIN LLC Dispensary 1 S Main St, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Dispensary 69 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 33432 Cape Girardeau County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Dispensary 2206 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Wilderness Health, LLC - Cape Girardeau Dispensary 21 South Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County VAPEN MISSOURI 1 LLC Dispensary 73 Sheridan Drive, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Jackson County VAPEN MISSOURI 2 LLC Dispensary 73 Sheridan Drive, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Jackson County MISSOURI DELTA CANNABIS COMPANY Dispensary 32 North Main St, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County Sikeston Investments LLC Dispensary 850 Tanner St, Sikeston, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Green Med, LLC Dispensary 230 S Interstate Drive, Miner, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Grow 573, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 260 County Highway 518, Sikeston, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Grow 573, LLC Dispensary 83 S Plaza Way, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63703 Cape Girardeau County Grow 573, LLC Cultivator 260 County Highway 518, Sikeston, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Green Med, LLC Cultivator 230 S Interstate Drive, Miner, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Green Med, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 230 S Interstate Drive, Miner, Missouri, 63801 Scott County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Dispensary 350 North Kingshighway St, Cpe Girardeau, Missouri, 63701 Cape Girardeau County Bootheel Botanicals Inc. Cultivator 905 S Kingshighway, Sikeston, Missouri, 63801 New Madriveid County Hayti Investments LLC Dispensary 907 E. Washington St., Hayti, Missouri, 63851 Pemiscot County Hayti Investments LLC Cultivator 907 E. Washington St, Hayti, Missouri, 63851 Pemiscot County MOrganic Ventures LLC Dispensary 418 E Main St, Portageville, Missouri, 63873 New Madriveid County Premier Releaf LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Part Of The Northeast Quarter Of The Southeast Quarter South Of Highway 84, Hayti, Missouri, 63851 Pemiscot County Premier Releaf LLC Cultivator Part Of The Northeast Quarter Of The Southeast Quarter South Of Highway 84, Hayti, Missouri, 63851 Pemiscot County Premier Releaf LLC Cultivator 720 E State Route 92, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Bootheel CannaCare LLC Dispensary 415 Mott St, New Madriveid, Missouri, 63869 New Madriveid County Bootheel CannaCare LLC Dispensary 415 Mott St, New Madriveid, Missouri, 63869 New Madriveid County Ragan Investments Dispensary 3001 Ne Excelsior St, Avondale, Missouri, 64117 Clay County Leafology, Inc Dispensary 207 Ne 72Nd St, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Mari, LLC Dispensary 520 Nw Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Dream Leaf, LLC Dispensary 7210 North Oak Trfy, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Dispensary 7805 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 4929 Nw Old Pike Road, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County NL Health Corp Dispensary 8700 North Ambassador, Kansas City, Missouri, 64152 Platte County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 6061 Ne Antioch Road, Gladstone, Missouri, 64119 Clay County Purple Leaf, LLC Dispensary 207 Ne 72Nd St, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County ROI Wellness Center I LLC Dispensary 6609 North Oak Trfy, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Happy Shop, LLC Dispensary 5708 Ne Antioch Road, Gladstone, Missouri, 64119 Clay County Revolution 7 Corporation Dispensary 6304 North Oak Trfy, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Mandala Corporation Dispensary 2406 Nw Vivion Road, Northmoor, Missouri, 64150 Platte County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective Dispensary 812 Lester St, Kennett, Missouri, 63857 Dunklin County Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective Cultivator 515 Compress Road, Kennett, Missouri, 63857 Dunklin County Missouri Medical Marijunana Collective Infused Product Manufacturer 515 Compress Road, Kennett, Missouri, 63857 Dunklin County Bootheel CannaCare LLC Cultivator 1289 Mo-84, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Bootheel CannaCare, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1289 Mo-84, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 711 Maple Street, Caruthersville, Missouri, 63830 Pemiscot County Green Health Organics LLC Cultivator Highway Zz, Dexter, Missouri, 63841 Stoddard County Green Health LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Highway Zz, Dexter, Missouri, 63841 Stoddard County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Cultivator 1120 Cummins Drive, Chaffee, Missouri, 63740 Scott County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Cultivator 1120 Cummins Drive, Chaffee, Missouri, 63740 Scott County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Cultivator 1120 Cummins Drive, Chaffee, Missouri, 63740 Scott County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 1120 Cummins Drive, Chaffee, Missouri, 63740 Scott County Ozark Med Manufacturing LLC Cultivator 644 Ridgeview Ln, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Med Manufacturing LLC Cultivator 2657 Merva Road, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Bold Investments Dispensary 1880 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Med Manufacturing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2657 Merva Road, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Med Manufacturing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2657 Merva Road, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Megatron Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 3210 Federal Drive, Malden, Missouri, 63863 Dunklin County OND Explore, LLC Dispensary 204 S Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Poplar Bluff Investments LLC Dispensary 220 S Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County 303 Cannabis, LLC Dispensary 303 S Main St, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County 303 Cannabis, LLC Transporter 303 S Main St, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Wellness Dispensary 1025 S Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Medical Solutions of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1023 S Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Western Edge CD8 Retail LLC Dispensary 1880 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Teal Farms II, LLC Cultivator 275 County Road 3231, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Teal Labs II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 275 County Road 3231, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Dispensary 11816 Saint Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Dispensary 113 S Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 1880 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 2016 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Grateful Roots Inc. Dispensary 1616 S Broadway St, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Wilderness Health, LLC Dispensary 1211 Sterling Drive, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Herb & Pestle Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1520 Hudson Drive, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County GF Poplar Bluff Dispensary 1880 North Westwood Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Grateful Roots Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 1616 S Broadway St, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Back to Earth Cultivator 325 Mulberry Ln, Harviell, Missouri, 63945 Butler County Megatron Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 3210 Federal Drive, Malden, Missouri, 63863 Dunklin County Ozark Med Manufacturing LLC Cultivator Hc 1 Box 100, Fairdealing, Missouri, 63939 Ripley County Wiseman Cannabis, LLC Dispensary 4827 West Boulevard, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Wellness Cultivator 888 County Road 524, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County Ozark Wellness Infused Product Manufacturer 888 County Road 524, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 63901 Butler County OWG III, LLC Dispensary 1391 Mitchell Road, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County RS Partners, LLC Cultivator 3800 North Us Highway 63, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Curity LLC Dispensary Southern Hills, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Dragonfly Gaia III Inc. Dispensary Kentucky Avenue, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County RSM-2, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Parcel Id 11-7.0-35-000-000-002.000, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County JD Manufacturing Corp Infused Product Manufacturer 4268 Odc 1060, Pomona, Missouri, 65789 Howell County JD Agriculture Corp Cultivator 4268 Odc 1060, Pomona, Missouri, 65789 Howell County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 1406 North Kentucky Avenue, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1636 Bruce Smith Pkwy, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Peak Medicine Dispensary 1822 Porter Wagoner Boulevard, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Common C License Holder Holdings LLC Dispensary 311 Pine St, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Nature's Phinest Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 808 Porter Wagoner Boulevard, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County MEDIGRO LLC Cultivator 302 Landon Road, Taneyville, Missouri, 65759 Taney County Iama Culture Co Cultivator Rr 62 Box 2373, Mansfield, Missouri, 65704 Douglas County EBC - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Rr 1 Box 635, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County EBC - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Rr 1 Box 635, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County EBC - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Rr 1 Box 635, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County EBC - Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Rr 1 Box 635, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County MO Gemini Inc. Cultivator Rr 1 Box 740, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County MO Gemini Inc. Cultivator Rr 1 Box 740, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County MO Gemini Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer Rr 1 Box 740, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County Alien Infusions, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 15 Verdels Drive, Theodosia, Missouri, 65761 Ozark County MO Gemini Inc. Cultivator Rr 1 Box 740, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County Connected - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Cr 269, Route 1, Box 820, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County Connected - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Cr 269, Route 1, Box 820, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County Connected - Missouri, LLC Cultivator Cr 269, Route 1, Box 820, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County Connected - Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Cr 269, Route 1, Box 820, Vanzant, Missouri, 65768 Douglas County GLK, LLC Cultivator 761 RAvenuenwood Way, Ridgedale, Missouri, 65739 Taney County GLK, LLC Cultivator 761 RAvenuenwood Way, Ridgedale, Missouri, 65739 Taney County GLK, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 761 RAvenuenwood Way, Ridgedale, Missouri, 65739 Taney County GLK, LLC Dispensary 761 RAvenuenwood Way, Ridgedale, Missouri, 65739 Taney County GTI Missouri, LLC Dispensary Parcel Id# 07-7.0-35-001-003-005.000, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Professional Ag Services, Inc. Dispensary 215 Gage Drive, Hollister, Missouri, 65672 Taney County Elemental MOR, LLC Dispensary 598 Mo-165, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County The Healing Center, LLC Dispensary 2662 State Highway 176, Rockaway Beach, Missouri, 65740 Taney County RSC-1, LLC Cultivator Parcel Id 18-2.0-10-001-006-001.000, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County RSM-1, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1000 Animal Safari Road, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Ozark Mountain Healing, LLC Dispensary 4914 Us Highway 65, Walnut Shade, Missouri, 65771 Taney County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 201 S Wildwood Drive, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2001 State Highway 248 Ste Tbd, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1294 State Highway 248, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Cultivator 0Tbd Shelton Driveive (Vacant Land), Hollister, Missouri, 65672 Taney County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Tbd Shelton Driveive, Hollister, Missouri, 65972 Taney County Swin LLC Dispensary 180 Mall Road Ste K, Hollister, Missouri, 65672 Taney County G4 Enterprises Infused Product Manufacturer 180 Mall Road Ste K, Hollister, Missouri, 65672 Taney County Missouri Green Planet LLC Dispensary 3265 Falls Parkway, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County NGWMOI Cultivator 24407 Us 60, Marionville, Missouri, 65705 Lawrence County NGWMO I, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 24407 Us 60, Marionville, Missouri, 65705 Lawrence County Lawrence County Farms, L.L.C. Cultivator 8905 Lawrence 1230, Ash Grove, Missouri, 65604 Lawrence County OLD Mt. Vernon LLC Dispensary 1207 E Daniel Driveive, Mt Vernon, Missouri, 65712 Lawrence County Ozark Leaf Farms LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3100 S Elliott Avenue, Aurora, Missouri, 65605 Lawrence County Blossom Wellness LLC Dispensary 3100 S Elliott Avenue, Aurora, Missouri, 65605 Lawrence County Horizon Growth LLC Cultivator 6301 Highway 37, Pierce City, Missouri, 65723 Lawrence County Horizon Growth LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6301 Highway 37, Pierce City, Missouri, 65723 Lawrence County Big Adventures LLC Cultivator 570 North Spring Park Boulevard, Missouriunt Vernon, Missouri, 65712 Lawrence County Evergreen Health Solutions Dispensary 4470 Gateway Drive, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County The Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 460 State Highway 76, Cassville, Missouri, 65625 Barry County Samuel Myers Cultivator 8198 Highway 37, Seligman, Missouri, 64745 Barry County SickBudz LLC Transporter 119 North Barnett, Wheaton, Missouri, 64874 Barry County Holistic Missouri Cultivator 195270 Mo-37, Cassville, Missouri, 65626 Barry County Holistic Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 195270 Mo-37, Cassville, Missouri, 65625 Barry County Monett Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 333 S Kyler St, Missourinett, Missouri, 65708 Barry County Horizon Growth LLC Dispensary 300 S Kyler St, Missourinett, Missouri, 65708 Barry County Sho Me Genetics, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 30986 State Highway 86, Eagle Rock, Missouri, 65641 Barry County Ozark Leaf Farms LLC Cultivator 1566 Farm Road 1180, Aurora, Missouri, 65605 Barry County OG Medical Grow LLC Cultivator 16614 Highway Mm, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County Stella ERBA Agriculture, LLC Cultivator 106 North Ozark St, Stella, Missouri, 64867 Newton County Stella ERBA Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 106 North Ozark St, Stella, Missouri, 64867 Newton County Nature's Health and Wellness, LLC Dispensary 1421 Forum Drive, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Nature's Health and Wellness, LLC Dispensary 803 W Scenic Rivers Boulevard Ste A, Salem, Missouri, 65560 Dent County Purple Leaf, LLC Dispensary 8238 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64118 Clay County TerraMa Stores, LLC Dispensary 9500 North Mcgee St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64155 Jackson County PharmaGreen, Inc. Dispensary 3200 Ne 83rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County BMD Cameron LLC Dispensary 714 North Walnut St, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 Clay County MOMMTC, LLC. Cultivator 7738 Old Springfield Road, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Moochie Farms, LLC Dispensary 18938 Iris Road, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County Moochie Farms, LLC Cultivator 18938 Iris Road, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County Alternative Wellness Dispensary 920 W Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County OLD Neosho LLC Dispensary 1400 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County The Green Culture, LLC Cultivator 13011 State Highway 96, Carthage, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County The Green Culture, LLC Dispensary 13011 State Highway 96, Carthage, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County The Green Culture, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 13011 State Highway 96, Carthage, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County Hai Ying Cultivator 2369 Sw Outer Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County Joplin ERBA Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2237 Outer Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County Harmony Neosho, LLC Dispensary 890 W Harmony St, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County Steven R. Skaggs Cultivator 6020 W 7Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County Quartered Oak Enterprise Dispensary 3106 Connecticut Avenue, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Mo Retail Products Group, Inc Dispensary 2401 E 32Nd St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 2722 S Main St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County RSC-3, LLC Cultivator 11777 Sorrell Road, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County Western Edge CD7 Retail LLC Dispensary 2702 North Richard Joseph Boulevard, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2800 S Range Line Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Joplin ERBA Agriculture, LLC Cultivator 2237 Outer Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County S Rangeline, LLC Dispensary 2324 S Range Line Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Joplin Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 3130 E 7Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County RSM-3, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 11777 Sorrell Road, Neosho, Missouri, 64850 Newton County RSD-1, LLC Dispensary 3125 E 17Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Northern Roots LLC Dispensary 3230 John Q Hammons Boulevard, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Dispensary 1840 North Range Line Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Dispensary 3347 S Range Line Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Astro Farms Gamma LLC Cultivator Lot 4B Highway 171 & Fir Road (Parcel No. 16-5.0-15-30-6-1.002), Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Gamma Fusion Extracts LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Lot 4B Highway 171 & Fir Road (Parcel No. 16-5.0-15-30- 6-1.002), Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Astro Farms Gamma LLC Dispensary Lot 4B Highway 171 & Fir Road (Parcel No. 16-5.0-15-30- 6-1.002), Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 1729 E 7Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County W 7th, LLC Dispensary 2207 W 7Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 12785 E. 32Nd St., Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 12785 E. 32Nd St., Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 12785 E. 32Nd St., Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 12785 E. 32Nd St., Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Newton County OLD Carthage LLC Dispensary 2205 S Garrison Avenue, Carthage, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County Nature's Phinest Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 1910 S Duquesne Road, Joplin, Missouri, 64801 Jasper County SMO4 INC Dispensary 429 Peachtree Ln, Carthage, Missouri, 64836 Jasper County SWH, LLC Dispensary 603 S State Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Cultivator 405 S Leonard St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Cultivator 405 S Leonard St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County American Fiber Company, Inc. Cultivator 405 S Leonard St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Dispensary 405 S Leonard St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Dispensary 7333 Ne 48Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County American Fiber Company Missouri, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 405 S Leonard St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County Mari, LLC Dispensary 603 S 291 Highway, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County Rinehart Group, LLC Dispensary 137 North Stewart Road, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County BMD Liberty LLC Dispensary 5918 Southview Drive, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County ROI Wellness Center V LLC Dispensary 824 S State Route 291, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Dispensary 5709 Ne Woodbine Road, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64505 Buchanan County Kaleafa Missouri Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 2376 Armour Road, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Cultivator 3416 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Dispensary 4716 Ne Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Dispensary 1800 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Mari, LLC Dispensary 4027 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Mari, LLC Dispensary 2631 Ne Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County MOAF Inc Dispensary 1 N. Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Bullseye Ventures, LLC Dispensary 4020 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Jackson County Green Summit Group Dispensary 1250 Burlington St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County LCL Labs, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1301 Union Avenue, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Agape Total Health Care of Missouri Dispensary 2906 Ne Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County CANNABIS INC. Cultivator 220 E 14Th Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County CANNABIS INC. Infused Product Manufacturer 220 E 14Th Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Kansas City Mecical Enterprises LLC Dispensary 4019 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County TerraMa Stores, LLC Dispensary 5536 Ne Antioch Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Jackson County Vetae Holdings MO LLC Dispensary 2021 Burlington St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Purple Leaf, LLC Dispensary 2631 Ne Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64119 Clay County BMD Swift LLC Dispensary 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County CPC of Missouri - Chouteau Crossings, LLC Dispensary 4323 Ne Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64117 Clay County BMG 1 LLC Cultivator 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County SMO Labs, INC Infused Product Manufacturer 211 Old Highway 36, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County BMG 2 LLC Cultivator 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Northern Roots LLC Dispensary 2419 Burlington St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Hundred % MO, LLC Cultivator 1501 Iron St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BMG 3 LLC Cultivator 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Hundred % MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1501 Iron St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BLOOM CARE LLC BLCR-0820 Cultivator 820 Atlantic Street, North Kansas, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BLOOM CARE LLC BLCR-1820 Infused Product Manufacturer 820 Atlantic Street, North Kansas, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Hundred % MO, LLC Dispensary 1501 Iron St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Cultivator 1331 Saline St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Jackson County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Cultivator 1331 Saline St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Jackson County Premier Releaf LLC Dispensary 4136 North Oak Trfy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 4161 North Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BMX LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County AMS Operations, LLC Dispensary 2425 Burlington St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Doctor's Orders LLC Dispensary 8834 E Us Highway 40, Kansas City, Missouri, 64129 Jackson County Xtracts, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1426 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1331 Saline St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Jackson County Taney Street Nursery, LLC Cultivator 1251 Taney St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County BSM NKC Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 1520 Swift Avenue, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Taney Street Nursery, LLC Dispensary 1251 Taney St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County MW Biotics Inc. Cultivator 3001 Nicholson Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County HyLytz Farms, LLC Cultivator 5272 A Highway, Bunceton, Missouri, 65237 Cooper County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1811 North Topping Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County MW Biotics Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 3001 Nicholson Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Bullseye Ventures, LLC Dispensary 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County MOAZ Industries LLC Dispensary 6711 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64125 Jackson County Red Dart Ventures, LLC Cultivator 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Red Dart Ventures. LLC Cultivator 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Red Dart Ventures, LLC Cultivator 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County EBC - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 8625 Winner Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64125 Jackson County MO Healing Partners LLC Dispensary 11115 E Truman Road, Independence, Missouri, 64052 Jackson County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC (TBKC-0002) Dispensary 5500 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64123 Jackson County Green Four Ventures, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Green Four Ventures, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Green Four Ventures, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5800 Stilwell St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Cultivator 2127 E Front St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County OXD IA LLC Dispensary 3241 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64124 Jackson County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 2127 E Front St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County MOVA Manufacturing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1874 North Topping Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Buddy's LLC Cultivator 1921 E Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Green Wellness Releaf Inc. Dispensary 76 S Highway Drive, Valley Park, Missouri, 63088 Capable Qualified and Secure LLC Dispensary 1805 Locust St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County SKYE FARMS LLC Cultivator 2301 North Walnut St, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County MISKYE LLC Dispensary 2301 North Walnut St, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Solevo Wellness St Louis LLC Dispensary 10709 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127 Mantis9 Harvest Inc. Cultivator 32353 151St St, Kidder, Missouri, 64649 Daviess County SKYE FARMS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2301 North Walnut St, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Dispensary 17 Acres M/L North 39Th St, Bethany, Missouri, 64424 Harrison County Therapy Harvest Corporation Cultivator 700 E Bryan Road, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Therapy Harvest Corporation Infused Product Manufacturer 700 E Bryan Road, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Therapy Harvest Corporation Dispensary 700 E Bryan Road, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Pure Leaf Collective, LLC Dispensary 12401 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur, Missouri, 63141 Shangri-La Cameron, LLC. Dispensary 1 Baldwin Road, Cameron, Missouri, 64429 De Kalb County Alpine Partners LLC Dispensary 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 GF Extraction Lab LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 206 Commerce Drive, Cuba, Missouri, 65453 Crawford County Herbal Health, LLC Dispensary 11610 W 24 Highway, Sugar Creek, Missouri, 64054 Jackson County Herbal Health, LLC Dispensary 4029 S Noland Road, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County ROI Canopy of Atherton LLC. Cultivator 4610 North Main St, Independence, Missouri, 64058 Jackson County ROI Labs of Atherton LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4610 North Main St, Independence, Missouri, 64058 Jackson County Charas Capital, LLC Dispensary 15823 E Us Highway 24, Independence, Missouri, 64050 Jackson County OXG LLC Cultivator 3823 North Cobbler Road, Independence, Missouri, 64058 Jackson County Columbia Care MO LLC Dispensary 3945 S Bolger Road, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County Dream Leaf, LLC Dispensary 11507 E 23rd St S, Independence, Missouri, 64052 Jackson County Purple Leaf, LLC Dispensary 15823 E Us Highway 24, Independence, Missouri, 64050 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Dispensary 4141 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64110 Jackson County Herbal Health, LLC Cultivator 8201 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64129 Jackson County Herbal Health, LLC Cultivator 8201 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64129 Jackson County Herbal Health, LLC Cultivator 8201 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64129 Jackson County Herbal Health, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8201 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64129 Jackson County 3851 Woodland, LLC Dispensary 3851 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County SPRING SCIENCES MISSOURI LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6921 E 23rd Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Spring Sciences Missouri LLC Cultivator 6921 East 23rd Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3416 E 23rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1900 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3229 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Dispensary 3229 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County Mo Manufactured Products, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7023 E 12Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Mo Agricultural Group, LLC Cultivator 7023 E 12Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Vine Street Collective LLC Cultivator 2000 Vine Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Vine Street Collective LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2000 Vine Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Vine Street Collective LLC Dispensary 2000 Vine Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1905 Vine St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Concentrate on Cannabis Infused Product Manufacturer 3101 Peery Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Concentrate on Cannabis Infused Product Manufacturer 3101 Peery Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 1520 E Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106 Jackson County SLCC, LLC Dispensary 1421 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County BB Technologies, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 709 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106 Jackson County 1808 E 39th St, LLC Cultivator 1808 Ne 39Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Jackson County Sunshine Shop, LLC Dispensary 4511 E Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County MoKan Medical LLC Cultivator 1724 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1504 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1025 Winchester Avenue Bldg J, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1025 Winchester Avenue Bldg J, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County V3 MO Processing 1, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3820 E Truman Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County STRAYNE Dispensary KC-East, LLC Dispensary 5500 E 31St St # 5508, Kansas City, Missouri, 64128 Jackson County TRICHOME MEDS Dispensary 5422 E 10Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County MoKan Medical LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1724 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County MoKan Medical LLC Dispensary 1724 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2016 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Dispensary 2016 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Missouri Valley Med Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 1312 St. Louis Avenue # 14, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County Mari, LLC Dispensary 500 Delaware St Unit A, Kansas City, Missouri, 64105 Jackson County Missouri Valley Med, Inc. Dispensary 1533 Locust St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County MME Missouri, LLC Dispensary 3959 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County KC Releaf Wellness Center, LLC Dispensary 3421 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County CPC of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4446 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County CPC of Missouri - 39th, LLC Dispensary 1320 W 39Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County KCMO Distributing LLC Dispensary 4116 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Good Leaf Dispensary 1513 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1315 W 12Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Cultivator 1315 W 12Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County Hippos LLC Dispensary 4039 Mill St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Flora Ceres, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 1531 Charlotte St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Dispensary 1531 Charlotte St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County THF Partners LLC Dispensary 400 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Dispensary 2561 Holmes St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 6301 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64113 Jackson County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 106 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 1716 W 39Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Pure Missouri Crossroads, LLC Dispensary 413 E 18Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County 521 Walnut, LLC Dispensary 521 Walnut St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106 Jackson County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Dispensary 1315 W 12Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County Kansas CIty Medical Enterprises LLC Dispensary 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County TerraMa Stores, LLC Dispensary 2002 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 1600 Cherry St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4451 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County SLCC, LLC Dispensary 3923 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 527 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Dispensary 410 Archibald St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 410 Archibald St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County BBMO 5, LLC Dispensary 520 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Ascend Missouri, LLC (Retail) Dispensary 1601 Oak St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Aloha Cannabis LLC Cultivator 3001 Fairmount Avenuenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Aloha Cannabis LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3001 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County CPC of Missouri - Linwood, LLC Dispensary 125 E Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County MO BEGINNINGS LLC. Cultivator 1600 St. Louis Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County CPF Infusion Group, LLC Dispensary 3800 Summit Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Red Tractor Cultivation LLC Dispensary 3703 Summit St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County KC Metro Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 514 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Nature Hub, LLC Dispensary 512 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Tornado Ventures LLC Dispensary 2021 Washington St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Tornado Ventures LLC Dispensary 606 W 17Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County True Level Investments, Inc. Dispensary 240 E Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Tornado Ventures LLC Cultivator 2021 Washington St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc Dispensary 3230 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County SFA Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1225 Wyoming St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 2024 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 1319 Hickory St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64102 Jackson County CannaConnection, LLC Dispensary 14533 Manchester Road, Manchester, Missouri, 63011 TC AppliCo LLC Dispensary 509 E 18Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County TC AppliCO LLC Dispensary 509 E 18Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 3130 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County The Family Tree Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 1600 Cherry St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 3230 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 Jackson County Designer Crop, LLC Dispensary 1805 Locust St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County OXD 351 HWY LLC Dispensary 2918 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108 Jackson County STRAYNE Dispensary Midtown, LLC Dispensary 3744 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Curaleaf Mo, Inc. Dispensary 25 E 12Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64106 Jackson County Mandala Corporation Dispensary 511 Delaware St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64105 Jackson County MO THD LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1600 St. Louis Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County NRN, LLC Dispensary 4021 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County CannaCure LLC Cultivator 3327 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County 3CERV LLC Dispensary 7238 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Hippos LLC Dispensary 8434 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Dream Leaf, LLC Dispensary 1221 W 103rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Pure Missouri Wornall, LLC Dispensary 7953 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Bullseye Ventures, LLC Dispensary 7856 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Waldo Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 8305 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County The Green Place LLC Dispensary 238 W 73rd Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Fresh Green LLC Dispensary 7130 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Western Edge CD5 Retail LLC Dispensary 218 W 74Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Missouri Valley Med Inc Dispensary 7420 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County Green Zone Health Dispensary 8045 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County OXD Troost LLC Dispensary 6200 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64110 Jackson County Fresh Baked Missouri Dispensary 303 W 73rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County MOVA Dispensary 3 LLC Dispensary 1225 W 103rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 Jackson County KC Herbal ReLeaf L.L.C. Dispensary 8227 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131 Jackson County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Dispensary 5400 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 Jackson County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Dispensary 5914 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64110 Jackson County Fortner Industries LLC Cultivator 6048 Rock Ridge Road, Gerald, Missouri, 63037 Franklin County Fortner Industries LLC Cultivator 6048 Rock Ridge Road, Gerald, Missouri, 63037 Franklin County Fortner Industries LLC Cultivator 6048 Rock Ridge Road, Gerald, Missouri, 63037 Franklin County Mother's Garden LLC., Dispensary 5237 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 V3 MO Vending 6, LLC Dispensary 7025 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Charas Capital LLC Dispensary 7022-24 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Eden's Garden, LLC Dispensary 7601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131 Jackson County Eden's Garden, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5600 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64123 Jackson County Eden's Garden, LLC Cultivator 5600 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64123 Jackson County Society LLC Dispensary 7800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64131 Jackson County Blue Marble Inc Cultivator 8521 Prospect Avenue # 8525, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4407 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 Jackson County Vertical Green, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6050 Manchester Trafficway Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 Jackson County Vertical Green, LLC Cultivator 6050 Manchester Trafficway Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 Jackson County Vertical Green, LLC Cultivator 6050 Manchester Trafficway Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130 Jackson County Glad Acre Labs LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8521 Prospect Avenue # 8525, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County THF Partners LLC Dispensary 8304 Hickman Mills Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Charas Capital, LLC Cultivator 8228-8234 E Bannister Road., Kansas City, Missouri, 64134 Jackson County Charas Capital, LLC Dispensary 8202 E Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64134 Jackson County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Dispensary 8651 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138 Jackson County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Transporter 8651 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138 Jackson County Missouri Now Association LLC Cultivator 7900 E 83rd St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138 Jackson County STRAYNE Dispensary KC-South, LLC Dispensary 4900 E Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64137 Jackson County Red Tractor Cultivation LLC Cultivator 4515 E 75Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Red Tractor Cultivation LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4515 E 75Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Kaleafa Missouri Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 6731 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Raytown, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Mother Dispensaries, Inc. Dispensary 9315 E State Route 350, Raytown, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Raytown Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 4701 Blue Ridge Boulevard/12001 E. 47Th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Monark Management, Inc. Dispensary 6532 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Raytown, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Mantis9 MMJ Inc. Dispensary 10809 E 40 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 13621 E 40 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County Royal Pain Relief, LLC Dispensary 14903 E Us Highway 40, Kansas City, Missouri, 64136 Jackson County New Leaf Healing, LLC Dispensary 2633 W College Road, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Charas Capital, LLC Dispensary Blue Ridge Crossing East - Lot 3, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County MO CANN Do, Inc. Dispensary 14940 E Us Highway 40, Kansas City, Missouri, 64136 Jackson County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Dispensary 9140 E. Mo 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Dispensary 13800 Us 40 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County GTI Missouri, LLC Dispensary Parcel Id# 13-02.0-04-2.1-02-09.000000, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Dispensary 215 E Charles St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County White Earth Inc Dispensary 1115 E 5Th St, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County Green Wellness Releaf Inc. Transporter 4800 S Spoede Ln, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County Green Wellness Releaf Inc Dispensary 112 S East St, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County Green Wellness Releaf Inc. Dispensary 111 Main St, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Green Wellness Releaf Inc. Dispensary 1613 E Terra Ln, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Green Wellness Releaf Inc Cultivator 4800 S Spoede Ln, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County Green Wellness Releaf Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 4800 S Spoede Ln, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County Heya Kirksville MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 23604 Buck Creek Road, Greentop, Missouri, 63546 Adair County Heya Kirksville Retail LLC Dispensary 120 S Main St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County JG Missouri LLC Dispensary 2400 North Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 1702 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Well Water Farms, LLC Cultivator 7819 Highway 47, Union, Missouri, 63084 Franklin County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Dispensary 1708 North Osteopathy, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Therapy Harvest Corporation Cultivator 1301 W Potter Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Therapy Harvest Corporation Cultivator 1303 W Potter Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Broken Plate LLC Dispensary 1515 Village Green Drive, Lake St Louis, Missouri, 63367 St. Charles County MO Med Kirksville, LLC Dispensary 715 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 3010 Industrial Road, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County 9 Points LLC Dispensary 1101 E Normal St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Mule Products LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3010 Industrial Road, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 400 North Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Therapy Harvest Corporation Infused Product Manufacturer 1303 W Potter Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Therapy Harvest Corporation Infused Product Manufacturer 1303 W Potter Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Therapy Harvest Corporation Dispensary 1303 W Potter Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Genius Missouri Corp Dispensary 5923 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri, 65065 Camden County MoCanna Health Cultivator 1 Vance Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County FFE LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1530 County Road 256, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Callaway County KKFC LLC Cultivator 1530 County Road 256, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Callaway County MoCanna Health Infused Product Manufacturer 9 Vance Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County PMEM LLC Dispensary 601 Airway Drive, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County MoCanna Health Cultivator 14 Vance Drive, O Fallon, Missouri, 63366 St. Charles County Sho Me Genetics, LLC Cultivator 1211 Eaglecrest St, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County ROI Wellness Center III Dispensary 806 North 7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County Agri-Genesis LLC Dispensary 2120 North Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County GRD KIRKSVILLE LLC Dispensary 302 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Green Wellness Releaf Inc. Cultivator 4800 S Spoede Ln, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County 511 Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 511 S Baltimore St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County AA Enterprise LLC Dispensary 2730 W Osage St, Pacific, Missouri, 63069 Franklin County Western Edge PROC1 LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1175 E Industrial Drive., Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Paradigm Industries, Inc. Cultivator 13915 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, Missouri, 64139 Jackson County Camp Gumm LLC Dispensary 712 Nw Vesper St, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Bullseye Ventures, LLC Dispensary 20130 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County HCKC LLC Dispensary 17620 E 39Th St S, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County ReJecTs, Inc. Dispensary 201 Se 291 Highway, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County OXD 19341 LLC Dispensary 19341 E Us Highway 40, Independence, Missouri, 64055 Jackson County SWH, LLC Dispensary 901 Nw Vesper St, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 601 E 3rd St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64106 Jackson County Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 620 Sw Us Highway 40, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County JD Retail Corp Dispensary 495 Ne Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County NMG Missouri 4, LLC Dispensary 201 North 7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County Missouri Son Inc Cultivator 17124 S 200 Road, Deerfield, Missouri, 64741 Vernon County Missouri Son Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 17124 S 200 Road, Deerfield, Missouri, 64741 Vernon County CANNABIS INC. Dispensary 512 Ne Mock Avenue, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County Bullseye Ventures, LLC Dispensary 821 Us-40, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Show-Me Botanicals, LLC Dispensary 806 North 7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 490 Sw Mo-7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Medicate Missouri, LLC Dispensary 407 Sw Mo-7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Royal Remedies II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4001 Sw Us Highway 40, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Royal Remedies, LLC Dispensary 4001 Sw Us Highway 40, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Wellness Centers of Missouri Dispensary 1200 Sw Us Highway 40, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 9322 Mo-7, Lee's Summit, Missouri, 64064 Jackson County KC Cann Transport LLC Transporter 401 Nw 10Th St, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Gold Gryphon LLC Dispensary 70 Se 29Th Ter, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64082 Jackson County TerraMa Roots, LLC Cultivator 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County TerraMa Roots, LLC Cultivator 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County TerraMa Roots, LLC Cultivator 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County TerraMa Gold, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County TerraMa Gold, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County TerraMa Stores, LLC Dispensary 2901 S State Route 7, Independence, Missouri, 64057 Jackson County Nasu Dispensary LLC Dispensary 1208 North 7 Highway, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014 Jackson County Bone Hill Dispensary LLC Dispensary 30002 Nw Jefferson St, Grain Valley, Missouri, 64029 Jackson County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 1713 Nw Burdett Xing, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County MOVA Dispensary 2 LLC Dispensary 1920 Nw Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Dispensary 276 Sw Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County SW Retail Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2021 Royal St, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County THF Partners LLC Dispensary 1408 North State Route 291, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County HCKC LLC Dispensary 1415 North State Route 291, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County HCKC LLC Dispensary 120-128 Cunningham Pkwy, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County Local Leaf, LLC Dispensary 686 S Commercial St, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County SMO1 INC Dispensary 2820 E Rock HAvenuen Road, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County Red Tractor Cultivation LLC Dispensary 514 Westchester Avenue, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County NovaLux Farms, Inc. Cultivator 9000 S Stillhouse Road, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075 Jackson County NovaLux Labs, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 9000 S Stillhouse Road, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075 Jackson County AW Enterprises of Mo, LLC Dispensary 510 Sw 3rd St, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County Mo Retail Products Group, Inc. Dispensary 927 Ne Columbus St, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Greene County NMG Missouri 5, LLC Dispensary 201M Se 291 Highway, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County Show-Me Botanicals, LLC Cultivator 2699 Nw Clifford Road, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64081 Jackson County Show-Me Botanicals, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2699 Nw Clifford Road, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64081 St. Charles County Show-Me Botanicals, LLC Dispensary 304 Se 291 Highway, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County TerraMa Stores, LLC Dispensary 419 Sw Ward Road, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64081 Jackson County LJDPJR LLC Dispensary 880 Nw Blue Pkwy Ste C, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Fresh Green LLC Dispensary 1041 Ne Sam Walton Ln, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 983 Ne Rice Road, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Designer Crop, LLC Cultivator 287 Nw Victoria Drive, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Designer Crop, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 291 Nw Victoria Drive, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Designer Crop, LLC Dispensary 295 Nw Victoria Drive, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64086 Jackson County Horizon Growth LLC Dispensary 229 Nw Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, Missouri, 64063 Jackson County Charas Capital LLC Dispensary 11525 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64134 Jackson County Tellus Health Centers, LLC Dispensary 13035 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Herbal Refreshment LLC Dispensary 12036 Blue Ridge Ext, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County 13013 State Line KC, LLC Dispensary 13013 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Pure Missouri KC, LLC Dispensary 11902 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County Coreward, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 13137 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Old Farm Organics Retail LLC Dispensary 12 North Main St, Liberty, Missouri, 64068 Clay County Tellus Farms, LLC Cultivator Pony Express Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Tellus Farms, LLC Cultivator Pony Express Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Tellus Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Pony Express Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Tellus Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Pony Express Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Missouri Valley Med Inc Cultivator 13402 Cameron Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Tellus Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Pony Express Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County MO Healing Partners Dispensary 1913 W Jesse James Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Dispensary 6651 North Oak Trfy, Gladstone, Missouri, 64118 Clay County Verdant Creations Missouri 3 LLC Dispensary 2380 Vintage Ct, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Elemental MOC, LLC Cultivator 501 S Mccleary Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Elemental MOM, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 501 S Mccleary Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Seed2Soul Cultivator 1100 North Jefferson St, Kearney, Missouri, 64060 Clay County Elemental MOC LLC Cultivator 5151 State Highway J, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County Tornado Ventures LLC Dispensary 200 North Industrial Park Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Tornado Ventures LLC Cultivator 200 North Industrial Park Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Kansas City Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 149 Crown Hill Road, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Edyn Inc Cultivator 13402 Cameron Road, Missourisby, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Cultivator 510 S Folger St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Cultivator 511 S Folger St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Cultivator 512 S Main St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 512 S Main St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Kinner Growing Collective LLC Transporter 512 S Main St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Platinum ReLeaf LLC Dispensary 19 E Benton St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Cultivator 11 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 11 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 211 North Mason St, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Cultivator 1 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Cultivator 1 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Cultivator 1 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County STRAYNE Labs, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 40412 W 88Th St, Richmond, Missouri, 64085 Ray County KC Miracle Solutions, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 1 Municipal Driveive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County STRAYNE Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 40412 W 88Th St, Richmond, Missouri, 64085 Ray County Richmond Cana Gro LLC Cultivator 47420 E Highway Pp, Braymer, Missouri, 64624 Ray County Fractal Farms, LLC Cultivator 610 Holbrook Drive, Salisbury, Missouri, 65281 Chariton County Richmond Cana Gro LLC Dispensary 401 Wollard Boulevard, Richmond, Missouri, 64085 Ray County Richmond Cana Gro LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 47420 E Highway Pp, Braymer, Missouri, 64624 Ray County Natures Solace LLC Cultivator 37649 W Us Highway 210, Richmond, Missouri, 64085 Ray County Missouri Medical Manufacturing LLC Cultivator 154 Sherman Roadg, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Missouri Medical Products, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 154 Sherman Roadg, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Canna Lux, LLC Dispensary 7205 Highway 40 W, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County The Flower Shop Cannabis Company LLC Dispensary 47 E Walnut St, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Misfits Farm LLP Cultivator 29595 Highway 3, La Plata, Missouri, 63549 Adair County Misfits Farm Dispensary LLP Dispensary 310 North Elson St, Kirksville, Missouri, 63501 Adair County Lime In The Coconut Operations, LLC Cultivator 130 W Fremont Road, Lebanon, Missouri, 65536 Laclede County Heya Kirksville Cultivation LLC Cultivator 23604 Buck Creek Road, Greentop, Missouri, 63546 Adair County C Technology, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 256 Ne Highway P, Knob Noster, Missouri, 65336 Johnson County C Technology, LLC Cultivator 256 Nw Highway P, Knob Noster, Missouri, 65336 Johnson County Genius Missouri Corp Dispensary 379 Highway Z, Saint Robert, Missouri, 65584 Pulaski County DJC Realty Dispensary 400 North Scott Avenue, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County DJC Realty Dispensary 1700 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701 Cass County GVMS, Inc Dispensary 1505 North 2Nd Street, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County GVMS, Inc Cultivator 236 Nw Highway 7, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County GVMS, Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 236 Nw Highway 7, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County SPPY Investments Infused Product Manufacturer 12801 5Th St, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County Ozarks Canna Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 200 Industrial Driveive, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County Ozarks Canna Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 200 Industrial Driveive, Buffalo, Missouri, 65622 Dallas County CJ's Cannabis LP Cultivator 33339 Highway B, Perry, Missouri, 63462 Ralls County MO Med Hannibal, LLC Dispensary 2000 Highway 61 S, Hannibal, Missouri, 63401 Ralls County V.A.R6 Greenfields Dispensary 150 Evans Ln, Elsberry, Missouri, 63343 Lincoln County V.A.R6 Greenfields Cultivator 150 Evans Ln, Elsberry, Missouri, 63343 Lincoln County Dank Pheno Farms, LLC Cultivator 6034 Highway K, Troy, Missouri, 63379 Lincoln County JD Retail Corp Dispensary 200 Magee St, Troy, Missouri, 63379 Lincoln County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1664 State Highway West, Foley, Missouri, 63347 Lincoln County Dank Pheno Pharms, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6038 Highway K, Troy, Missouri, 63379 Lincoln County WTIG Troy LLC Dispensary 79 The Plaza Shopping Center, Troy, Missouri, 63379 Lincoln County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1664 S Highway W, Foley, Missouri, 63347 Lincoln County Root Weaver Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1664 S Highway W, Foley, Missouri, 63347 Lincoln County GRD TROY LLC Dispensary 109 North Lincoln Drive, Troy, Missouri, 63379 Lincoln County Show Me Premium Medical Cannabis Dispensary Inc Dispensary 1302 E Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County Show Me Premium Medical Cannabis MIP Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 1302 E Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County Show Me Premium Medical Cannabis Cultivation Inc Cultivator 1302 E Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Truesdale, Missouri, 63380 Warren County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 714 North Highway 47, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 711 North State Highway 47, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County BeLeaf Medical LLC Cultivator 650 E Booneslick Road, Jonesburg, Missouri, 63351 Montgomery County MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Cultivator 1001 Industrial Park Drive, Missourintgomery Cy, Missouri, 63361 Montgomery County MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1001 Industrial Park Drive, Missourintgomery Cy, Missouri, 63361 Montgomery County MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1001 Industrial Park Drive, Missourintgomery Cy, Missouri, 63361 Montgomery County Nature's Way Dispensary LLC Dispensary 1110 North Sturgeon St, Missourintgomery Cy, Missouri, 63361 Montgomery County Generations LLC Cultivator 24211 Nw Service Road, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County Generations LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 24211 Nw Service Road, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County Generations LLC Cultivator 24211 Nw Service Road, Warrenton, Missouri, 63383 Warren County Family Wellness LLC Cultivator #8 Farnen Road, Missourintgomery City, Missouri, 63361 Montgomery County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Cultivator 36 Highway E, Jonesburg, Missouri, 63351 Montgomery County Family Wellness, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer #8 Farnen Road, Missourintgomery City, Missouri, 63129 Montgomery County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 36 Highway E, Jonesburg, Missouri, 63351 Montgomery County Show-Me Relief, Inc. Cultivator 25498 Audriveain Road 808, Mexico, Missouri, 65265 Audriveain County Dizzy Cow, LC Infused Product Manufacturer 18129 Highway Hh, Mexico, Missouri, 65265 Audriveain County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Cultivator 401 S Lincoln St, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Como Health LLC Cultivator 2.4 Ac/0000 Lindberg Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Callaway County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 401 S Lincoln St, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Standard Wellness Missouri Cultivator Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Standard Wellness Missouri Cultivator Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Como Health LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1716 Lindberg Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Callaway County Standard Wellness Missouri Cultivator Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Standard Wellness Missouri Infused Product Manufacturer Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County NR Enterprises, LLC Cultivator 10098 State Road O, Portland, Missouri, 65067 Callaway County Standard Wellness Missouri Infused Product Manufacturer Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Standard Wellness Missouri Infused Product Manufacturer Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 901 E Highway 54, Vandalia, Missouri, 63382 Audriveain County NR Enterprises, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10098 State Road O, Portland, Missouri, 65067 Callaway County GRD MEXICO LLC Dispensary 3848 S Clark St, Mexico, Missouri, 65265 Audriveain County DRB Industries, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2614 Calvert Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2908 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Dragonfly Gaia III Inc. Dispensary 5717 E Saint Charles Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Quenten Andrew Estabrooks Cultivator 571 W Crofton Hall Road, Sturgeon, Missouri, 65284 Boone County MO Cann Crush, LLC Cultivator 5301 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County MO Cann Crush, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5301 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County MO Cann Crush, LLC Dispensary 5301 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County GMD Charles Corp Dispensary 5431 E Saint Charles Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Agape Total Health Care of Missouri Dispensary 3310 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County GMX Honey Pot Corp Infused Product Manufacturer 3320 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County BBMO 3, LLC Dispensary 5320 Interstate 70 Drive Se, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Crossing Paths, LLC Dispensary 6815 Stephens Station Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Crossing Paths, LLC Cultivator 6815 Stephens Station Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Crossing Paths, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6815 Stephens Station Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Western Edge CD4 Retail LLC Dispensary 3200 Penn Ter, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Shangri-La Columbia, LLC Dispensary 1501 Creekwood Pkwy, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Dispensary 5995 Clark Lane (Raw Land Addriveess Will Not Verify), Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6287-C State Highway P, Clark, Missouri, 65243 Randolph County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6287-B State Highway P, Clark, Missouri, 65243 Randolph County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6287-A State Highway P, Clark, Missouri, 65243 Randolph County Mule Products LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6287 State Highway P, Clark, Missouri, 65243 Randolph County 1270 N BRYAN LLC Dispensary 1270 North Bryan Drive, Nixa, Missouri, 65714 Christian County Black Fox Manufacturing, LC Infused Product Manufacturer 6287 State Highway P, Clark, Missouri, 65243 Randolph County Trichome Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 3801 MojAvenue Ct, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County EmmaLeaf, LLC Dispensary 1105 Lakeview Avenue, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County MOCO Team, LLC Dispensary 100 W Business Loop 70, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 1301 E Business Loop 70, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County NMG Missouri 3, LLC Dispensary 1722 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County NMG Missouri P1, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1722 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Premium Medicine of Missouri LLC Dispensary 312 Nebraska Avenue, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Premium Medicine of Missouri LLC Dispensary 1212 Wilkes Boulevard, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Blooming Wellness LLC Dispensary 2600 Range Line St, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County GMD College Corp Dispensary 411 North College Avenue, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County GMD Parris Corp Dispensary 3320 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County 2709 Broadway Columbia, LLC Dispensary 2703 E Broadway, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Dispensary 1712 North Providence Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Majic Gardens LLC Dispensary 1909 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4470 North Highway 763, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County JMMJ, LLC Dispensary 1307 Grand Avenue, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Rising Tide Como LLC Dispensary 1206 E Business Loop 70, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County V3 MO Vending 4, LLC Dispensary 2108 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County RK&D Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1729 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County 1810 A PARIS LLC Dispensary 1810 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County GRD COLUMBIA LLC Dispensary 204 E Broadway, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County EmmaLeaf Process CoMo, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1711 Paris Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County The Proper Fox L.L.C. Dispensary 812 E Broadway, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Northern Roots LLC Dispensary 814 E Broadway, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Missouri Roots LLC Dispensary 1800 Santa Fe Pl, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Greenleaf Products llc Dispensary 6601 Stephens Station Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Trichome Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 3801 MojAvenue Ct, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County Restore MO LLC Dispensary 1000 Interstate 70 Drive Sw, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County MOCO Team, LLC Dispensary 505 E Nifong Boulevard, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 210 W Green Meadows Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 730 W Sexton Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Chronic Wellness LLC Dispensary 201 Mcbaine Avenue, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 1400 Forum Boulevard, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County HCKC LLC Dispensary 908 Interstate 70 Drive Sw, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Shangri-La Columbia South, LLC Dispensary 3919 Peachtree Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County STRAYNE Dispensary Columbia, LLC Dispensary Lot 12 Corporate Lake Plat 7, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Mullet Farms LLC Cultivator 2820 County Road 2570, Higbee, Missouri, 65257 Randolph County Mullet Farms LLC Cultivator 1959 County Road 2570, Higbee, Missouri, 65257 Randolph County Mullet Farms LLC Cultivator 2095 County Road 2570, Higbee, Missouri, 65257 Randolph County Blooms4Meds LLC Cultivator 10950 W Bradley Ln, Rocheport, Missouri, 65279 Boone County Como Grow LLC Cultivator 10551 W Old Rocheport Road, Rocheport, Missouri, 65279 Boone County Premium Medicine of Missouri LLC Dispensary Parcel 16-101-06-00-015.00 01 W. Cunningham Driveive, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1500 Interstate 70 Drive Sw, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Salute Health LLC Dispensary 2401 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County 1210 Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 1210 E Prathersville Road, Columbia, Missouri, 65202 Boone County MO CANN Do, Inc. Dispensary 2513 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65203 Boone County Foster-Gibson Investments LLC Dispensary 328 6Th St, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County MOCO Team, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2419 Nor-Cat Way, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County MOCO Team, LLC Cultivator 2419 Nor-Cat Way, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Foster-Gibson Investments LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 500 Main St, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Dispensary 319 Main St, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1615 Radio Hill Road, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Lit Naturals, LLC Cultivator 203 Golden Driveive, Fayette, Missouri, 65248 Howard County Lit Naturals, LLC Dispensary 203 Golden Industrial Driveive, Fayette, Missouri, 65248 Howard County Missouri Medical Options LLC Cultivator 29618 Queens Trl, Gilliam, Missouri, 65330 Saline County Missouri Medical Options LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 29618 Queens Trl, Gilliam, Missouri, 65330 Saline County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Cultivator 694 E Booneslick Road, Jonesburg, Missouri, 63351 Montgomery County Natural Healthcare of Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2415 Mid America Industrial Drive, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Natural Healthcare of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2415 Mid America Industrial Drive, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Natural Healthcare of Missouri, LLC Cultivator 2415 Mid America Industrial Drive, Boonville, Missouri, 65233 Cooper County Inovatia AgriTesting Services, LLC Testing Laboratory 116 E Davis St, Fayette, Missouri, 65248 Howard County Inovatia AgriTesting Services, LLC Testing Laboratory 116 E Davis St, Fayette, Missouri, 65248 Howard County MediMO LLC Cultivator County Road 101, Callaway County, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County MediMO LLC Infused Product Manufacturer County Road 101, Callaway County, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County 710 House LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5151 State Road J, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County Nina Leaf LLC Dispensary 5930 Old Us Highway 40, Kingdom City, Missouri, 65262 Callaway County MO Green LLC Cultivator 5151 State Road J, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Cultivator 8645 County Road 349, New Bloomfield, Missouri, 65063 Callaway County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8645 County Road 349, New Bloomfield, Missouri, 65063 Callaway County Mo Med Fulton, LLC Dispensary 540 Commons Drive, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary County Road 211, Kingdom City, Missouri, 65262 Callaway County Nature's Med MO, LLC Dispensary 1221 Bluff St, Fulton, Missouri, 65251 Callaway County ClearWater Science LLC Testing Laboratory 5930 Old Highway 40, Kingdom City, Missouri, 65262 Callaway County ClearWater Science LLC Testing Laboratory 5930 Old Highway 40, Kingdom City, Missouri, 65262 Callaway County Herbal Remedies Missouri LLC Dispensary 3557 Stardust Drive, Hannibal, Missouri, 63401 Marion County GCE Medical Dispensary Dispensary 918 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64127 Jackson County Eight Borders Corp. Cultivator 860 Industrial Drive, Palmyra, Missouri, 63461 Marion County Eight Borders Corp. Infused Product Manufacturer 860 Industrial Drive, Palmyra, Missouri, 63461 Marion County Total Health Care, LLC Dispensary 16300 E Us 24 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64056 Jackson County Cross City Cannabis Infused Product Manufacturer 7084 Universal Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County EFOS I, LLC Cultivator 211 Old Highway 36, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County EFOS II, LLC Cultivator 211 Old Highway 36, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County EmmaLeaf Grow, LLC Cultivator 2185 Shelby 520, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County 8 Borders Retail, LLC Dispensary 865 Marion City Road, Palmyra, Missouri, 63461 Marion County SMA Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 211 Old Highway 36, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County 8 Borders Retail, LLC Dispensary 1304 Mark Twain Avenue, Hannibal, Missouri, 63401 Marion County Divine Extractions Corp Infused Product Manufacturer 1310 Guinotte Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64120 Jackson County Genius Missouri Corp Cultivator 4201 E 100Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64137 Jackson County EmmaLeaf Process, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2185 Shelby 520, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County Herbal Health and Wellness of Missouri LLC Dispensary 3801 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64124 Jackson County OMO Retail, LLC Dispensary 410 W 5Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64105 Jackson County MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Dispensary 100 North Main St, La Grange, Missouri, 63448 Lewis County DJC Realty Dispensary 15015 E 40 Highway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64136 Jackson County KC Bhang, Inc. Cultivator 14220 Norby Road, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County KC Bhang, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 14220 Norby Road, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County KC Bhang, Inc. Dispensary 14220 Norby Road, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County KC Bhang, Inc. Cultivator 14220 Norby Road, Grandview, Missouri, 64030 Jackson County KC Bhang, Inc. Dispensary 1041 Burlington St, North Kansas City, Missouri, 64116 Clay County Zenweiser Farms LLC Cultivator 10051 Highway U, Odessa, Missouri, 64076 Lafayette County Herbal Health, LLC Dispensary 16820 E Us 24 Highway, Independence, Missouri, 64056 Jackson County MedPharm Mo, LLC Dispensary 9335 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64138 Jackson County Six Sense Dispensary Dispensary 11312 E 23rd St S, Independence, Missouri, 64052 Jackson County NL Health Corp Dispensary 3820 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Purple Kind Infused Product Manufacturer 7023 E 12Th Ter, Kansas City, Missouri, 64126 Jackson County Fresh Start Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 123 North Main St, Hannibal, Missouri, 63401 Marion County Nectar, L.L.C Dispensary 221 Bird St, Hannibal, Missouri, 63401 Marion County Ambrosia Farms LLC Cultivator 1745 St Highway K, Clarence, Missouri, 63437 Shelby County OMO Manufacturing, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 410 W 5Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64105 Jackson County Ozark Wellness Three LLC Dispensary 10420 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri, 64134 Jackson County Ozark Wellness Four LLC Dispensary 7431 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64132 Jackson County Ozark Wellness Five LLC Dispensary 1015 Isley Boulevard, Excelsior Spg, Missouri, 64024 Clay County Mockingbird Cannabis LLC Cultivator 3159 Terrace St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Alternative Care Dispensary LLC. Dispensary 36804 E Old Pink Hill Road, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075 Jackson County Plush Green LLC Cultivator 3240 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64128 Jackson County Plush Green LLC Dispensary 3240 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64128 Jackson County Plush Green LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3240 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64128 Jackson County Plush Green LLC Dispensary 1206 W 39Th St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111 Jackson County Plush Green LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 825 Mulberry St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101 Jackson County MoCanCure, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Ashland Industrial Park, Ashland, Missouri, 65010 Boone County MoCanCure, LLC Cultivator Ashland Industrial Park, Ashland, Missouri, 65010 Boone County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 3810 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 4003 Ponderosa St, Columbia, Missouri, 65201 Boone County MoCanCure II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Ashland Industrial Park, Ashland, Missouri, 65010 Boone County M2B2 LLC Cultivator 1090 Sw 101St Road, Chilhowee, Missouri, 64733 Johnson County Miners Gold Nuggets Inc. Dispensary 115 Ne 771, Knob Noster, Missouri, 65336 Johnson County Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Dispensary 1801 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County Next Gen Natures Releaf, LLC Dispensary 4801 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 3400 W Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County NA proposed R&R Farms Cultivator 29210 Meadowlark Road, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Dispensary 4407 Wisconsin Drive, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County J. Ledges Farm, LLC Cultivator Barb Road, Lafayette County, Higginsville, Missouri, 64021 Lafayette County 500 US LLC Dispensary 500 W Us Highway 40, Odessa, Missouri, 64076 Lafayette County Bone Hill Farms LLC Cultivator 805 North Borgman Road, Buckner, Missouri, 64016 Jackson County Best Buds MO, LLC Cultivator 2777 State Highway M, Odessa, Missouri, 64076 Lafayette County H and F Farms LLC Cultivator 4457 Gillen Road, Odessa, Missouri, 64076 Lafayette County N8 G, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1710 Main St, Odessa, Missouri, 64076 Lafayette County D & M Greenhouses, LLC Cultivator 928 Nw State Highway M, Centerview, Missouri, 64019 Johnson County Tellus Health Centers, LLC Dispensary 1125 North Simpson Drive, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093 Johnson County Stone Valley Ag LLC Cultivator 1844 Nw 50Th Road, Kingsville, Missouri, 64061 Johnson County Stone Valley Ag LLC Cultivator 1844 Nw 50 Highway, Kingsville, Missouri, 64061 Johnson County Heya Eldon Retail LLC Dispensary 1812 Highway 54, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County Keygen LLC Dispensary 100 W 2Nd St, Holden, Missouri, 64040 Johnson County Julita's Garden, LLC Cultivator 540 Nw 1201 Road (Proposed), Holden, Missouri, 64040 Johnson County BMD Warrensburg LLC Dispensary 219 W Young Avenue, Warrensburg, Missouri, 64093 Johnson County Miners Farms Inc. Cultivator 585 Se 771, Knob Noster, Missouri, 65336 Johnson County G8-Ag,LLC Cultivator 383 Se 985Th Road, Leeton, Missouri, 64761 Johnson County G8-Ag,llc Cultivator 383 Se 985Th Road, Leeton, Missouri, 64761 Johnson County G8-Ag,LLC Cultivator 383 Se 985Th Road, Leeton, Missouri, 64761 Johnson County Liquid Gold Extractions, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 585 Se 771, Knob Noster, Missouri, 65336 Johnson County MIP Industries LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2800 Nw Hunter Drive, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64015 Jackson County Elevate Wellness Inc. Dispensary 406 W Pine St Ste G, Raymore, Missouri, 64083 Cass County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1905 W Foxwood Drive, Raymore, Missouri, 64083 Cass County KC Greenfields LLC Cultivator 20114 S State Route 291, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080 Cass County KC Greenfields LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 20114 S State Route 291, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080 Cass County MOMM LLC Dispensary 1921 W Foxwood Drive, Raymore, Missouri, 64083 Cass County Madrona Holdings LLC Cultivator 708 Keen St, Raymore, Missouri, 64083 Cass County Madrona Retail, LLC Dispensary 708 Keen St, Raymore, Missouri, 64083 Cass County Red Eye Transport LLC Transporter 9935 E 67Th Ter, Raytown, Missouri, 64133 Jackson County Sticky Icky Inc. Cultivator 19618 S Mullen Road, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Dispensary 17211 S Highway, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County ARES Cannabis Corp Cultivator 000 S State Route D, Driveexel, Missouri, 64742 Cass County Terrapin Investment Fund IV, LLC Dispensary 114 E North Avenue, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County Focus Partners - Kansas City LLC Cultivator 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County Focus Partners - Kansas City LLC Cultivator 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County SEG KC Investments Cultivator 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County JG Missouri LLC Dispensary 109 North Cedar Drive, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County The Herbery Company LLC Dispensary 517 North Scott Avenue, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County THF Partners LLC Dispensary 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County Next Wave MO LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County WTIG Troy LLC Cultivator 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County WTIG Troy LLC Cultivator 14655 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County SM G.R.O.W.T.H. LLC Dispensary 27219 South State Route 2, Freeman, Missouri, 64764 Cass County Pure Missouri State Line, LLC Dispensary 13201 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Kansas City Medical Enterprises LLC Dispensary 13612 Washington St, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Harvest of Missouri, LLC Dispensary 13171 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145 Jackson County Nasu Greenery LLC Cultivator 2901 Pioneer Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County Holistic Missouri LLC Cultivator 14514 S Us 71 Highway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County Holistic Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14514 S Us 71 Highway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County SMO3 INC Dispensary 1733 E North Avenue, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County STRAYNE Dispensary Belton, LLC Dispensary 1511 North Scott Avenue, Belton, Missouri, 64012 Cass County TRICHOME FARMS MO Cultivator 10806 E State Route C N, Peculiar, Missouri, 64078 Cass County Next Wave MO LLC Transporter 14655 Prospect, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147 Jackson County Next Gen Nature's Releaf, LLC Dispensary 1330 Commercial St, Warsaw, Missouri, 65355 Benton County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Cultivator 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Cultivator 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Cultivator 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County Grassroots OpCo MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 186 Ne Highway 52, Clinton, Missouri, 64735 Henry County MM Jade LLC Dispensary 5915 S Limit Avenue, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301 Pettis County MM Jade LLC Dispensary 412 S State Highway 5, Versailles, Missouri, 65301 Morgan County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Cultivator 30894 Copperfield Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County BTMD Holdings LLC Cultivator 28744 Highway 5, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County BTMD Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 28744 Highway 5, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County BTMD Holdings LLC Dispensary 28744 Highway 5, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 30894 Copperfield Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 102 Brook Lane, Laurie, Missouri, 65038 Morgan County Western Edge Productions 1 LLC Cultivator 1175 Industrial Driveive, Eldon, Missouri, 65026 Miller County SSSPB LLC Dispensary 315 Highway 5, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Curaleaf MO, Inc. Dispensary 26850 Highway 5, Gravois Mills, Missouri, 65037 Morgan County Columbia Care MO LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 207 Militia Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Columbia Care MO LLC Cultivator 207 Militia Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Columbia Care MO LLC Cultivator 207 Militia Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Columbia Care MO LLC Cultivator 207 Militia Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Cultivator 2416 Route J, Osage City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Seven Points Agro-Therapeutics MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2416 Route J, Osage City, Missouri, 65101 Cole County CanMed Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 1616 Industrial Drive, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6635 Julia Drive., Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6611 Julia Drive., Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109 Cole County 7 Point Farms LLC Cultivator 6603 Julia Drive., Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Mule Products LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6603 Julia Drive. F/K/A 621 Lomo Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Black Fox Manufacturing, LC Infused Product Manufacturer 6611 Julia F/K/A 621 Lomo Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109 Cole County CanMed Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 1616 Industrial Drive, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Magna Carta MO LLC Dispensary 6065 Ne Antioch Road, Gladstone, Missouri, 64119 Clay County NGWMO Cultivator 400 W Old Airport Driveive, Marceline, Missouri, 64658 Linn County NGWMO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 400 W Old Airport Road, Marceline, Missouri, 64658 Linn County J. Travis Felton Cultivator 34450 Fairway Road, Graham, Missouri, 64455 Nodaway County J. Travis Felton Dispensary 216 E Jackson St, Graham, Missouri, 64455 Nodaway County J. Travis Felton Infused Product Manufacturer 216 E Jackson St, Graham, Missouri, 64455 Nodaway County Heya Excello Cultivation LLC Cultivator 39650 State Highway C, Excello, Missouri, 65247 Macon County Heya Excello MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 39650 State Highway C, Excello, Missouri, 65247 Macon County Mo Med Moberly, LLC Dispensary 106 North Clark St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Eight Ten Wellness Cultivator 3724 Pear St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64503 Buchanan County GF Wellness Fenton LLC Dispensary 870 S Highway Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 Red Stag Retail LLC Dispensary 509 North Main St, Gallatin, Missouri, 64640 Daviess County Lettuce Is Life Cultivator 14504 Monroe Road 1040, Madison, Missouri, 65263 Monroe County Farma Laboratories LLC Testing Laboratory 224 Marshall Road, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County Feelz Good Green Products, LLC Cultivator 7 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Feelz Good Green Products, LLC Cultivator 7 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Feelz Good Green Products, LLC Cultivator 7 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County Feelz Good Green Products LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7 Municipal Drive, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633 Carroll County GF Moberly Dispensary 318 W Reed St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County ElliQuint Holdings, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 123 W Mckinsey St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County ElliQuint Holdings, Inc. Dispensary 323 W Reed St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Dispensary 208 W Reed St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County GRC MOBERLY LLC Cultivator 1420 Becflo Driveive, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Agri-Genesis LLC Cultivator 424 Lake St, Macon, Missouri, 63552 Macon County Agri-Genesis LLC Cultivator 424 Lake St, Macon, Missouri, 63552 Macon County Agri-Genesis LLC Cultivator 424 Lake St, Macon, Missouri, 63552 Macon County Agri-Genesis LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 424 Lake St, Macon, Missouri, 63552 Macon County Agri-Genesis LLC Dispensary 2005 North Missouri St, Macon, Missouri, 63552 Macon County GRP MOBERLY LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1420 Becflo Driveive, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Agri-Genesis LLC Dispensary 422 W Coates St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County GRD MOBERLY LLC Dispensary 412 W Coates St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Leupold Farms LLC Cultivator 3301 Sw Nelson Road, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64504 Buchanan County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Cultivator 301 S. Outer Belt Road E., Grain Valley, Missouri, 64029 Jackson County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 301 S. Outer Belt Road E., Grain Valley, Missouri, 64029 Jackson County Top Shelf Botanicals LLC Dispensary 222 North Clark St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County CANNA BOTANICALS COOP, LLC Cultivator 1011B W Highway 24, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Lucky Leaf Holdings, LLC Dispensary 102 S Williams St, Missouriberly, Missouri, 65270 Randolph County Missouri Green Planet LLC Cultivator Jet Road, Marysville, Missouri, 12345 Nodaway County Green Orchard Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 1101 S Mitchell Avenue, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County Farma Laboratories LLC Testing Laboratory 224 Marshall Road, Platte City, Missouri, 64079 Platte County Green Orchard Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 1101 S Mitchell Avenue, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 912 E High St, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101 Oregon County GTI Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1917 Christy Drive, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65101 Cole County Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Dispensary 1406 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Premium Medicine of Missouri LLC Dispensary 711 W Mccarty St, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65101 Cole County 9 Points LLC Dispensary 1708 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 3535 Missouri Boulevard Ste 127C, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County HCKC LLC Dispensary 3314 West Truman Driveive, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Dispensary 2106 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Shangri-La Jefferson, LLC. Dispensary 1417 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson Cty, Missouri, 65109 Cole County Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC Dispensary 10 Franklin Avenue, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County Pure Hydro Farm, LLC Cultivator 4364 Highway Y, New HAvenuen, Missouri, 63068 Franklin County Trinity Manufacturing MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 515 W Flottmann Road, Gerald, Missouri, 63037 Franklin County 4M Therapeutics, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7379 Liberty School Road, Leslie, Missouri, 63056 Franklin County Crown Wellness, LLC Dispensary 715 Jefferson St, Washington, Missouri, 63090 Franklin County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Heidmann Industrial Park - Lot 12 (Raw Land - Addriveess Has Not Been Designated), Washington, Missouri, 63090 Washington County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Cultivator Heidmann Industrial Park - Lot 12 (Raw Land - Addriveess Has Not Been Designated), Wasington, Missouri, 63090 Washington County Trinity Cultivation, LLC Cultivator 515 W Flottmann Road, Gerald, Missouri, 63037 Franklin County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Cultivator 247 State Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 265 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Cultivator 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Cultivator 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County 1913 HOLDINGS LLC Dispensary 12507 Old Highway 66, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Fruition Farms, LLC Cultivator 21164 Highway 28 W, Dixon, Missouri, 65459 Maries County Tranquil Acres, Inc. Cultivator 22461 Maries County Road 417, Belle, Missouri, 65013 Maries County Fruition Farms, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 21164 Highway 28 W, Dixon, Missouri, 65459 Maries County CMOY, LLC - CR Cultivator 3801 Hy Point Boulevard, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County CMOY, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3801 Hy Point Boulevard, Rolla, Missouri, 65401 Phelps County Tranquil Acres, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 22461 Maries County Road 417, Belle, Missouri, 65013 Maries County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 265 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Hippos LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 247 Highway V, Vienna, Missouri, 65582 Maries County Canvas Medical Dispensary LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3491 Lahmeyer Road, Bland, Missouri, 65014 Gasconade County Canvas Medical Dispensary LLC Cultivator 3491 Lahmeyer Road, Bland, Missouri, 65014 Gasconade County Kind Enterprise LLC. Cultivator 3123 Wright Road, Owensville, Missouri, 65066 Gasconade County Kind Enterprise LLC Cultivator 3132 Wright Road, Owensville, Missouri, 65066 Gasconade County GF Wright City Dispensary 14980 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Wright City, Missouri, 63390 Warren County Generations LLC Dispensary 1171 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, Missouri, 63385 St. Charles County Jolly Green Manufacturing Infused Product Manufacturer 124 Highway A, Wentzville, Missouri, 63385 St. Charles County Feel State Inc. Dispensary 221 First Executive Avenue, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County 4Releaf Wellness Center LLC Dispensary 6055 Mexico Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Heya St. Charles Retail II LLC Dispensary 4300 North Service Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Columbia Care MO LLC Dispensary 226 Suemandy Driveive, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County MoCanCure, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10000 Premier Parkway, St. Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County MoCanCure, LLC Cultivator 10000 Premier Parkway, St. Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 10000 Premier Parkway, St. Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Teal Farms LLC Cultivator 5555 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Teal Farms, LLC Cultivator 5555 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Teal Labs, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5555 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Teal Labs, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5555 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Therapeutic Health Center Dispensary 5548 Salt River Road, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Green Hills Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 625 Highway C, Missouriscow Mills, Missouri, 63362 Lincoln County Naturally Elevated, LLC Dispensary 4210 Executive Centre Parkway Loop N, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County MoCanCure II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10000 Premier Parkway, St. Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Mint MO 4 LLC Dispensary 150 Mid Rivers Mall Cir, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 104 Hospital Driveive, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Dispensary 4293 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Saint Peters, Missouri, 63376 St. Charles County Green Hills Labs, LLC Testing Laboratory 625 Highway C, Missouriscow Mills, Missouri, 63362 Lincoln County Food Ideas LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3477 New Town Boulevard, Saint Charles, Missouri, 63301 St. Charles County FP4-Broadway LLC Dispensary 8542 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1150 Pershall Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63137 EBC - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 8635 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 RC MISSOURI LLC Cultivator 9605 Lilac Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63137 Mint MO 2 LLC Cultivator 1285 Dunn Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63138 Mint MO 2 LLC Cultivator 1285 Dunn Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63138 Mission 22 Medical LLC. Dispensary 912 W Main St, Bowling Green, Missouri, 63334 Pike County CURADOR WELLNESS 3375 LLC Dispensary 3375 North Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 Origins MO Sale LLC Dispensary 3120 North Highway 67, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 Western Edge CD1 Retail LLC Dispensary 12679 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 TCAppliCO LLC Dispensary 3230 Parker Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 Gateway Garden LLC Dispensary 5 Patterson Plz, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 8454 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 DFLO8471 - R Dispensary 8471 N. Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 8471 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 Missouri Health & Wellness LLC Dispensary 701 Webster St, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64501 Livingston County Choice Extracts, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 204 North Bridle Ln, Missourinett, Missouri, 65708 Barry County Kings Garden Midwest, LLC Cultivator 3300 Pleasant Pl, Trenton, Missouri, 64683 Grundy County Kings Garden Midwest, LLC Cultivator 3300 Pleasant Pl, Trenton, Missouri, 64683 Grundy County Mo Med Chillicothe, LLC Dispensary 941 Washington St, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County Kings Garden Midwest, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3300 Pleasant Pl, Trenton, Missouri, 64683 Grundy County TRU HEALTH CANNABIS CHILLICOTHE LLC Dispensary 621 S Washington St, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County GENIUS MISSOURI CORP Infused Product Manufacturer 405 North Nettleton Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65802 Greene County Happy Leaf Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1440 W Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri, 65807 Greene County Genius Missouri Corp Dispensary 3250 Shepherd Of The Hills Expy, Branson, Missouri, 65616 Taney County Chillicothe Health and Wellness L.L.C. Dispensary 328 Washington St, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County MAF Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1201 Washington St, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601 Livingston County Ozark Wellness One LLC Dispensary 2734 North Kansas Expy, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Cultivator 7110 W 20Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Ozark Wellness Two LLC Dispensary 1421 S Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Dispensary 7110 W 20Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7110 W 20Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Rehab One LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Rehab Two LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Missouri Made Marijuana, LLC (J-T) Transporter 7110 W 20Th St, Joplin, Missouri, 64804 Jasper County Rehab Three LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County D Squared Investments One Cultivator 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County D Squared Investments Two Cultivator 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County D Squared Investments Three Cultivator 2738 E Kearney St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Ozarks Canna Dispensaries, LLC Dispensary 540 E Commercial St, Springfield, Missouri, 65803 Greene County Show-Me Medical Cannabis Dispensary 1309 A East Republlc Road, Springfield, Missouri, 65804 Greene County Jesse James Strains LLC Cultivator 3795 Rider Trl S, Earth City, Missouri, 63045 MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 12539 Bennington Pl, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 9 Points LLC Dispensary 12650 Saint Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Park 3 LLC Dispensary 12725 Saint Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 BeLeaf Medical LLC Cultivator 13378 Lakefront Drive, Earth City, Missouri, 63045 CBDED, LLC Cultivator 1 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 CBDED, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Salute Health LLC Cultivator 182 Nw Industrial Ct, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Salute Health LLC Cultivator 182 Nw Industrial Ct, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Salute Health LLC Cultivator 182 Nw Industrial Ct, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 Salute Health LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 182 Nw Industrial Ct, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 CMOY, LLC Dispensary 12077 Saint Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Missouri, 63044 BeLeaf Medical LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 13378 Lakefront Drive, Earth City, Missouri, 63045 Proterra Bioscience LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2250 Welsch Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 Occidental Group, Inc. Dispensary 10088 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Feel State Inc. Dispensary 10533 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 MedCannaBliss, llc Cultivator 10630 Midwest Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 MedCannaBliss, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10630 Midwest Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Urban Greenway, LLC Dispensary 127 Weldon Pkwy, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 Green Giant LLC Dispensary 9419 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Belmont Botanicals, LLC Cultivator 11737 Dorsett Road, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 Origins MO Sale LLC Dispensary 9517 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 10345 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 10436 Page Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Salute Health LLC Dispensary 11656 Dorsett Road, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Cultivator 2337 Centerline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2337 Centerline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 MOTACANN Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2337 Centerline Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 Show Me Extracts Infused Product Manufacturer 14 Worthington Access Drive, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 GMT Consulting LLC Dispensary 2370 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146 CultaCare LLC Cultivator 2400 Driveilling Service Drive, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 CultaCare LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2400 Driveilling Service Drive, Maryland Hts, Missouri, 63043 Kush Cabin LLC Dispensary 9415 Lackland Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114 Kush Cabin LLC Dispensary 1040 North Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 The Real Holding Company, LLC Dispensary 10123 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 Generations LLC Dispensary 3615 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 Heya St. Ann Cultivation II LLC Cultivator 10417 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 Heya St. Ann MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 10417 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 Heya St. Ann Retail II LLC Dispensary 10417 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 EKG Life Science Solutions Testing Laboratory 4633 World Parkway Circle, St. Louis, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Dispensary 4501 North Hanley Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 4900 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 4900 North Hanley Road., Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Cultivator 4900 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4900 N. Hanley Road., Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Hippos LLC Dispensary 10449 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4900 North Hanley Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Cresco Labs Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4900 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 CBDED, LLC Dispensary 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 CannaVer, LLC Cultivator 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 Jais LLC Dispensary 9900 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63134 Jais LLC Dispensary 10812 Saint Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann, Missouri, 63074 CannaVer, LLC Cultivator 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 CannaVer LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 CannaVer, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 CannaVer, LLC Cultivator 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 Missouri Organix LLC Cultivator 5933 Jackson Avenue, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Missouri Organix LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5933 Jackson Avenue, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 CannaVer, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 11990 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 Premier Releaf LLC Dispensary 103 S Florissant Road, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 Gateway Botanicals, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5830 North Hanley Road # 5834, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 DFER0435 - R Dispensary 435 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 435 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 Simsray Holdings LLC Cultivator 8830 Pershall Road, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Cultivator Northpark Industrial Park - Lot 7 (Raw Land - Addriveess Has Not Been Designated), Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Infused Product Manufacturer Northpark Industrial Park - Lot 7 (Raw Land - Addriveess Has Not Been Designated), Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 EKG Life Science Solutions Testing Laboratory 4633 World Parkway Circle, St. Louis, Missouri, 63134 OND Explore, LLC Dispensary 11501 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Cultivator 325 Paul Avenue, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Cultivator 325 Paul Avenue, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Cultivator 325 Paul Avenue, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 225 Dunn Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 325 Paul Avenue, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 V3 Mo Vending 2, LLC Dispensary 7766 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 Premier Releaf LLC Dispensary 8008 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood, Missouri, 63042 Mint MO 5 LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3 Industrial Ln, Florissant, Missouri, 63031 MOGreens Wellness LLC Cultivator 5101 Farlin Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 FP1-S Florissant LLC Dispensary 517 S Florissant Road, Ferguson, Missouri, 63135 WTIG Troy LLC Dispensary 9425 Halls Ferry Road, Jennings, Missouri, 63136 COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63136 HCSTL LLC Dispensary 3601 Dunn Road, Florissant, Missouri, 63033 Wild Harvest Cultivation I, Inc. Cultivator 3901 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MOAF Inc Dispensary 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 MOAF Inc Cultivator 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 MOAF Inc Cultivator 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 MOAF Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Cultivator 6335 Bulwer Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2849 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Dispensary 2849 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Cultivator 2849 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 6335 Bulwer Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 CURADOR FARMS LLC Cultivator 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 CURADOR LABS LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Cultivator 6335 Bulwer Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 VMO-Ops, Inc. Cultivator 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 VMO-Ops, Inc Infused Product Manufacturer 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Cultivator 4116 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 4116 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Cultivator 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 The Green Elephant, LLC Dispensary 4120 Shreve Avenue # 4126, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Dispensary 4116 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MoMade Industries, LLC Dispensary 4200 Union Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 Pure Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1-2 Luther Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Pure Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1-2 Luther Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Pure Missouri, LLC Cultivator 1-2 Luther Avenuenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 TriCept Wellness, LLC Dispensary 4910 Natural Bridge Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 TriCept Wellness, LLC Cultivator 5661 Natural Bridge Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 TriCept Wellness, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5661 Natural Bridge Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63120 Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Infused Product Manufacturer 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 MoMade Industries, LLC Cultivator 5239 Brown Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 MoMade Industries, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5239 Brown Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63115 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Cultivator 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Cultivator 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Cultivator 2727 Hamilton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 EBC - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 5023 Goodfellow Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63136 Missouri Wellness, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 500 Bittner St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Kindbio LLC Cultivator 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Kindbio LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7110 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 SanCan, LLC Cultivator 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 SanCan, LLC Cultivator 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 SanCan, LLC Cultivator 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 SanCan, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7140 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Production Excellence MO, LLC Cultivator 5401 Bulwer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Production Excellence MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5401 Bulwer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 CURADOR WELLNESS 4304 LLC Dispensary 4304 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Holistic Missouri LLC Dispensary 20 S Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 Herban Rootz LLC Dispensary 4318 Drive Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63113 MoMade Industries, LLC Dispensary 5231 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Verano MO, LLC Cultivator 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Verano MO, LLC Cultivator 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Verano MO, LLC Cultivator 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Verano MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Verano MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Verano MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5401 West 3rd Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 EBC - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 1305 North Sarah St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63113 STL Labs, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 182 E Grand Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Gateway Edibles LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5214 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Missouri Valley Med Inc Cultivator 34224 S State Rte D, Driveexel, Missouri, 64742 Cass County DGRV4400 - R Dispensary 4400 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 4900 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Cultivator 4900 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Cultivator 4900 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 4900 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 4400 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Grotonics stl, llc Dispensary 5000 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 GH Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 510 E Prairie Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 GHMO LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3523 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 GROTONIC STL, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 5000 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 1, 2, TREE... Enterprises, LLC Dispensary 2600 North Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 Wild Harvest Superstar I, Inc. Dispensary 2924 S Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Arch City Trees LLC Cultivator 60 Produce Row # 70, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Sprout LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 27 Produce Row # 29, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 GCC Management, LLC Dispensary 2731 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 100 Victor Retail LLC Dispensary 100 Victor St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 100 Victor Cultivation LLC Cultivator 100 Victor St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 100 Victor MIP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 100 Victor St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 Missouri Medical Transportation LLC Transporter 100 Victor St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 JAM BC LLC Cultivator 215 Lombard St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC Dispensary 1300 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 MME Missouri III, LLC Dispensary 1025 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63101 Occidental Group, Inc. Cultivator 2613 North Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 CURADOR WELLNESS 3400 LLC Dispensary 3400 S Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 VMO-Ops, Inc. Dispensary 3420 Iowa Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 CBDED, LLC Dispensary 3012 Arsenal St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 2700 North 14Th St, St Louis, Missouri, 63106 Fleur de Lis Analytical Laboratories, LLC Testing Laboratory 1822 North 9Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2606 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Paradigm Missouri, LLC Cultivator 2806 Locust St # 12, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Paradigm Missouri, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2806 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Dispensary 2732 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Ducey Holdings, LLC Cultivator 445 E Carrie Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63147 Mint MO 7 LLC Dispensary 3201 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Contemporary Yields MO, LLC Dispensary 1133 Pine St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63101 CHEROKEE SKY LLC Dispensary 2716 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 MO CANN Do, Inc. Dispensary 2831 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 TC AppliCo LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1400 N. 7Th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 TC AppliCo LLC Cultivator 1400 N. 7Th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 TCAppliCO LLC Cultivator 1400 N. 7Th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 TCAppliCO LLC Cultivator 1400 N. 7Th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2746 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 TC AppliCo LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1400 N. 7Th Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 Missouri Therapeutics LLC Dispensary 306 North Tucker Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63101 2608-2610 Broadway LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2608 North Broadway # 2610, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 Washington Ventures LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1007 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63101 Missouri Therapeutics LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 306 North Tucker Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63101 Fleur de Lis Analytical Laboratories, LLC Testing Laboratory 1822 North 9Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63102 WLD LLC Dispensary 3975 Papin St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 WLD LLC Dispensary 4101 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 Park 2 LLC Dispensary 1016 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 OND Explore, LLC Dispensary 1801 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 Green Care Cultivator 3628 Cass Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63113 St. Charles County Urban Greenway LLC Dispensary 3027 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Dispensary 1325 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Cannabliss Dispensary2 LLC Dispensary 3112 Olive St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Cultivator 1325 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Show me Alliance, LLC Cultivator 2940 Benton St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 MidAmeriCanna, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1325 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Green Mind, LLC Dispensary 1820 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Show Me Alliance, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2940 Benton Street, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 MR 3527 CA LLC Dispensary 3527 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 WTIG Troy LLC Dispensary 1500 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 VMO-Ops Inc Dispensary 2001 Olive St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Herban Rootz LLC Cultivator 2730 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Herban Rootz LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2730 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 4248 Manchester Grove, LLC Dispensary 4248 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 2657-59 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Golden Circle Holdings LLC Dispensary 1907 Locust St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Jais LLC Dispensary 1314 Drive Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 PalmaBabcockClark LLC Cultivator 2920 Cass Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 PalmaBabcockClark LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2920 Cass Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 2734 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 SLCC, LLC Dispensary 1245 S Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Paradigm Missouri, LLC Dispensary 2657 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 4108 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Herb & Pestle Holdings, LLC Dispensary 1500 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 MOAZ Industries LLC Dispensary 2953 Drive Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63106 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Dispensary 1463 S Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Apical Capital LLC Dispensary 4122 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 BBMO 4, LLC Dispensary 3221 Olive St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Lonsdale LLC Dispensary 711 North 13Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Lonsdale LLC Cultivator 711 North 13Th St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 MOGreens Wellness LLC Dispensary 2671 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 GMT Consulting LLC Dispensary 1415 S Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Gardien, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2709 Lasalle St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63104 Nurture LLC Cultivator 700 Saint Bernards Ln, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 Med Grow Cultivator 326 S 21St St Ste 100, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Canvas Medical Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 1720 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63103 Grand Visions Dispensary 2800 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63107 Old Farm Organics LLC Cultivator 1971 S Highway 13, Kingston, Missouri, 64650 Caldwell County Old Farm Organics Manufacturing LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1971 S Highway 13, Kingston, Missouri, 64650 Caldwell County Canna-Health LLC Dispensary 1063 6Th St, West Plains, Missouri, 65775 Howell County Rinehart Group, LLC Cultivator State Highway Mm & Us-69, Lawson, Missouri, 64062 Clay County Rinehart Group, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer State Highway Mm & U.S.-69, Lawson, Missouri, 64062 Clay County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Cultivator N. Main St And Patricia St., Plattsburg, Missouri, 64477 Clinton County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer N. Main St And Patricia St., Plattsburg, Missouri, 64477 Clinton County BLOOM MEDICINALS OF MO, LLC Dispensary 205 North East St, Plattsburg, Missouri, 64477 Clinton County 2020 Medication Dispensary 3000 State Highway Aa, Sikeston, Missouri, 63801 New Madriveid County Monark Management, Inc. Infused Product Manufacturer 7358 Se State Highway B, Cowgill, Missouri, 64637 Caldwell County Monark Management, Inc. Cultivator 7358 Se State Highway B, Cowgill, Missouri, 64637 Caldwell County Evvo Botanicals LLC Cultivator 2191 Sw. Zach Wheat, Polo, Missouri, 64671 Caldwell County Evvo Botanicals, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2191 Sw Zach Wheat, Polo, Missouri, 64671 Caldwell County Evvo Botanicals LLC Dispensary 2191 Sw Zach Wheat, Polo, Missouri, 64671 Caldwell County Greenhouse Releaf LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 418 S Main St, De Soto, Missouri, 63020 Jefferson County GREENHOUSE RELEAF, LLC Dispensary 38 Main St, Festus, Missouri, 63028 Jefferson County Greenhouse Releaf, LLC Dispensary 418 S Main St, De Soto, Missouri, 63020 Jefferson County The Greener Days Cultivation Cultivator 309 Mill Road, East Prairie, Missouri, 63845 Mississippi County Occidental Group, Inc. Dispensary 3127 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 FP3-Grand LLC Dispensary 3863 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 MMOF Missouri 1, LLC Dispensary 2652 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 Hippos LLC Dispensary 2222 S Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 3108 S Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 3850 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3016 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Dispensary 3016 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective Dispensary 5207 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63109 Verano MO, LLC Dispensary 4100 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 HCSTL LLC Dispensary 2360 & 2360R Hampton Avenuenue, Saint Luis, Missouri, 63139 Herb & Pestle Holdings, LLC Dispensary 3800 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Dispensary 4139 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 GF Wellness S. Grand LLC Dispensary 3737 S Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Cannabliss Farms LLC Cultivator 4445 Gustine Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 Cannabliss & Co. Infused Product Manufacturer 4445 Gustine Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Cultivator 3803 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3803 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Dispensary 3803 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 BeLeaf Medical LLC Cultivator 1315 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 1315 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Cultivator 3417 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3417 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Dispensary 3417 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Agri-Genesis LLC Dispensary 6407 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 BeLeaf Medical LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1315 Cherokee St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Blue Arrow Holdings LLC Cultivator 3417 S. Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118 Contemporary Yields MO, LLC Dispensary 7116 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Jake's Holdings, LLC Dispensary 3504 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 5501 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63109 VG Gravois LLC Dispensary 5400 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63109 Mint MO 1 LLC Dispensary 6994 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63109 MO Healing Partners LLC Dispensary 7248 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63116 MOGreens Wellness LLC Dispensary 5068 Chippewa St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63109 Good Karma Dispensary, LLC Dispensary 2518 S Brentwood Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 Occidental Group, Inc. Dispensary 7238 Manchester Road, Maplewood, Missouri, 63143 Green Alternative Enterprises Dispensary 9594 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 GF Wellness Brentwood LLC Dispensary 8513 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 GF Wellness Franz Park LLC Dispensary 6660 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 CURADOR WELLNESS 2301 LLC Dispensary 2301 S Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood, Missouri, 63143 QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 9893 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 9930 Manchester RH, LLC Dispensary 9330 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 2609 Rock Hill Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 New Growth Horizon, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 2609 Rock Hill Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 New Growth Horizon, LLC Cultivator 2629 Rock Hill Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 New Growth Horizon, LLC Cultivator 2609 Rock Hill Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63144 MoMade Industries, LLC Dispensary 7181 Manchester Road, Maplewood, Missouri, 63143 Salute Health LLC Dispensary 3234 Ivanhoe Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 Fresh Start Solutions, Inc. Dispensary 7120 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63143 Ducey Holdings, LLC Dispensary 2806 S Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, Missouri, 63144 4M Therapeutics, LLC Dispensary 2558 S Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, Missouri, 63144 Canvas Medical Dispensary LLC Dispensary 2920 S Big Bend Boulevard # 2930, Maplewood, Missouri, 63143 Totally Herbal Concoctions LLC Dispensary 5935 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Feel State Inc. Dispensary 5311 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Park 1 LLC Dispensary 301 De Baliviere Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Cannabliss Dispensary1 LLC Dispensary 1051 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 6167 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 MBE Healthcare Solutions II, LLC Dispensary 4915 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 Pure Missouri Kingshighway, LLC Dispensary 802 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 ReLeaf4Life, LLC Dispensary 1330 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63139 Delmar Loop Strategies Group, LLC Dispensary 6148-6150 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 SLCC, LLC Dispensary 1015 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63117 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Dispensary 5870 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 BeLeaf Medical LLC Dispensary 6036 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 TerraLeaf, LLC Dispensary 5501 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 DLOP6124 - R Dispensary 6124 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Missouri Marijuana Group LLC Dispensary 4956 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63108 Missouri Marijuana Group LLC Dispensary 1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63113 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 6124 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 Tradecraft Farms - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 6163 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63112 FP2-Natural Bridge LLC Dispensary 4451 Brown Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 MoMade Industries, LLC Dispensary 2514 Woodson Road, Overland, Missouri, 63114 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 9650 Natural Bridge Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 JAWS Ventures, Inc. Dispensary 9650 Natural Bridge Road, Berkeley, Missouri, 63134 Elemental MOR, LLC Dispensary 1824 Brown Road, Overland, Missouri, 63114 Occidental Group, Inc. Dispensary 7555 Olive Boulevard, University Cy, Missouri, 63130 AP Analytical Labs Testing Laboratory 8505 Mid County Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114 CURADOR WELLNESS 8506 LLC Dispensary 8506 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 Occidental Group, Inc. Cultivator 7143 North Market St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63133 SLCC, LLC Cultivator 7379 Pagedale Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63133 SLCC, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7379 Pagedale Industrial Ct, St. Louis, Missouri, 63133 GREEN ARCH BOTANICAL, LLC Dispensary 8523 Olive Boulevard, University City, Missouri, 63132 GREEN ARCH BOTANICAL, LLC Dispensary 10290 Page Avenue, Overland, Missouri, 63132 GREEN TO CURE, INC. Dispensary 6800 Olive Boulevard, University Cy, Missouri, 63130 Kush Cabin LLC Dispensary 6633 Delmar Boulevard, University City, Missouri, 63130 NOAH'S ARC FOUNDATION LLC Dispensary 6665 Delmar Boulevard, University Cy, Missouri, 63130 Intuitive Cannabis Industries LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8507 Mid County Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114 Intuitive Cannabis Industries LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 8507 Mid County Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114 AP Analytical Labs Testing Laboratory 8505 Mid County Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63114 JG Missouri LLC Dispensary 914 S Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, Missouri, 63105 6662 Delmar SL, LLC Dispensary 6662 Delmar Boulevard Ste A, University Cy, Missouri, 63130 MME Missouri II, LLC Dispensary 105 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Creve Coeur, Missouri, 63141 EarthlyCure Dispensary 745Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri, 63141 Vertical Green, LLC Dispensary 9300 Olive Boulevard, Olivette, Missouri, 63132 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1215 North Warson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Dispensary 1215 North Warson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 GF Creve Coeur Cultivator 1160 Research Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 GF Creve Coeur Infused Product Manufacturer 1160 Research Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63132 GF Creve Coeur Ballas Dispensary 664 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri, 63141 V3 MO Vending 7, LLC Dispensary 11062 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur, Missouri, 63141 Origin Extracts, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 9493 Dielman Rock Island Industrial Drive, Olivette, Missouri, 63132 Mo CannaVer, LLC Dispensary 12906 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63141 SLCC, LLC Dispensary 1131 Colonnade Ctr, Des Peres, Missouri, 63131 Dragonfly Gaia III Inc. Dispensary 13501 Barrett Parkway Drive, Ballwin, Missouri, 63021 LSA314, LLC (DES PERES) Dispensary 11742 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Missouri, 63131 Agape Total Health Care of Missouri Dispensary 13650 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63131 New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 2155 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63131 HCSTL LLC Dispensary 13231 - 39 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Missouri, 63131 CMOY, LLC Dispensary 11685 Manchester Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63131 CMOY, LLC Dispensary 9514 Olive Boulevard, Olivette, Missouri, 63132 Family Wellness, LLC. Dispensary 2155 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63131 Bright Light Operations LLC Dispensary 3601 Messanie St, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64507 Buchanan County Verdant Creations Missouri 1, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 14375 Us 71 Bus, Savannah, Missouri, 64485 Andriveew County CPC of Missouri - St. Joseph, LLC Dispensary 2327 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County OND Explore, LLC Dispensary 1922 North Woodbine Road, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Nature's Alternative Care EXC, Inc. Dispensary 5415 North Us Highway 169, St Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Dishi LLC Dispensary 139 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Cultivator 0000 State Route K, Amazonia, Missouri, 64421 Andriveew County Turning Leaf Centers Missouri LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 0000 State Route K, Tract 3, Amazonia, Missouri, 64421 Andriveew County Local Leaf, LLC Dispensary 2225 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Certified Alternative Medicine Providers Dispensary 3619 Beck Road, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County EBC - Missouri, LLC Dispensary 139 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County True Level Investments, Inc. Dispensary 2221 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Monark Management, Inc. Dispensary 3841 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County Elemental MOR, LLC Dispensary 3929 Oakland Avenue, Saint Joseph, Missouri, 64506 Buchanan County QPS Missouri Holdings, LLC Dispensary 10425 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127 Captiva Healing LLC Dispensary 9933 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63126 The Peridot Tree LLC Dispensary 9147 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63126 8 Borders Retail, LLC Dispensary 9201 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63126 Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective Dispensary 9282 Watson Road Unit 9, St. Louis, Missouri, 63126 Salute Health LLC Dispensary 7580 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 Herb & Pestle Holdings, LLC Dispensary 7937 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Grvs, Missouri, 63119 Salute Health LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 7580 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 LSA314, LLC (LINDBERGH) Dispensary 5532 S Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 Teal Remedies, LLC Dispensary 11642 Concord Village Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63128 Blue Sky Health & Wellness LLC Dispensary 8330 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119 Western Edge CD2 Retail LLC Dispensary 11310 Concord Village Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 VG S. Lindbergh LLC Dispensary 5511 S Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 GMT Consulting LLC Dispensary 8086 Watson Road, Webster Grvs, Missouri, 63119 Natural Ascension Dispensary 7801 S Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 LSL Management, LLC Cultivator 3838 Avenuenue F, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 LSL Management, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3838 Avenuenue F, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 LSL Management, LLC Cultivator 3838 Avenuenue F, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 Missouri Organix LLC Dispensary 4850 Forman Road, Affton, Missouri, 63123 Nature's Med MO, LLC Dispensary 234 Kingston Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 @ntidote Dispensary 229 E Marceau St, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 Apical Capital LLC Cultivator 8500 Reilly Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63111 VG Bayless LLC Dispensary 4217 Bayless Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 WLD LLC Dispensary 4530 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 MR 9779 GP, LLC Cultivator 9779 Green Park Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 MR 9781 GP, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 9781 Green Park Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Dispensary 4328 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 New Growth Horizon, LLC Dispensary 7417 S Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 Apical Capital LLC Dispensary 4504 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 Family Wellness, LLC Dispensary 3130 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63125 Greener Grass LLC Dispensary 4111 Union Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 Gateway Botanicals, LLC Dispensary 4339 Telegraph Road # 4341, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 CannaCulture, LLC Cultivator 6068 Baumgartner Industrial Drive, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 TerraLeaf, LLC Dispensary 6033 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129 WLP LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 115 Cassens Ct, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 WLG LLC Cultivator 115 Cassens Ct, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 WLG LLC Cultivator 115 Cassens Ct, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 LSL Management, LLC Dispensary 180 Gravois Bluffs Cir, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 Blue Sky Health & Wellness LLC Dispensary 13065 Old Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63128 MONARCH ADVANCED SCIENCES, LLC Dispensary 645 Gravois Road, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 Jais LLC Dispensary 800 S Highway Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 MacGrow Holdings LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 1670 Fenpark Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 GF Sunset Hills Dispensary 10206 Watson Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127 Wilderness Health, LCC Dispensary 98 Gravois Bluffs Circle Driveive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 TC AppliCo LLC Dispensary 3739 S Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127 Organic Remedies MO, Inc. Dispensary 354 Skinker Ln, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 SanCan, LLC Dispensary 3828 S Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63127 Generations LLC Dispensary 12624 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, St. Louis, Missouri, 63128 MedWestMetro, LLC Dispensary 537 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County TerraLeaf, LLC Dispensary 3874 Vogel Road, Arnold, Missouri, 63010 Jefferson County Nirvana Bliss V, LLC Dispensary 15396-15398 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 MoCanCure, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 423 Old State Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 MoCanCure, LLC Cultivator 419 Old State Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 MoCanCure, LLC Dispensary 423 Old State Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 Standard Wellness Missouri Dispensary 184 Clarkson Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 Growing Jobs Missouri LLC Dispensary 15654 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63011 MoCanCure II, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 423 Old State Road, Ellisville, Missouri, 63021 Nirvana Bliss II, LLC Dispensary 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin, Missouri, 63011 LSL Management, LLC Dispensary 14173 Manchester Road, Manchester, Missouri, 63011 JAM BC LLC Dispensary 1045 Majestic Drive, Fenton, Missouri, 63026 JG Missouri LLC Dispensary 2093 Smizer Station Road, Valley Park, Missouri, 63088 Hippos LLC Dispensary 208 Meramec Valley Plz, Valley Park, Missouri, 63088 COMO HEALTH LLC Dispensary 839 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park, Missouri, 63088 Nature's Med MO, LLC Cultivator 3615 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63122 3701 TREE COURT LLC Cultivator 3701 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122 TruCan, LLC Dispensary 691 Big Bend Road, Manchester, Missouri, 63021 TruProcess, LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 689 Big Bend Road, Manchester, Missouri, 63021 3701 INDUSTRIAL LLC Infused Product Manufacturer 3701 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122 Nature's Med MO, LLC infusedProductManufacturer 3615 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri, 63122

List of Medical Marijuana Applications: