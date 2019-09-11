Man charged in Bridgeton road rage shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A woman is lucky to be alive after a road rage incident in Bridgeton.

The suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Trice, pulled alongside her and fired one shot into her pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 370 near St. Louis Mills Road, police said.

The woman went to a hospital and there was a police manhunt for the suspect.

The woman told police Trice had cut her off in traffic. Investigators used her description to track down Trice and his SUV.

According to a court document, the woman and Trice engaged in name-calling from vehicle to vehicle prior to the shooting; she was hit in the buttocks.

Trice was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains jailed in St. Louis County on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Trice admitted to being involved in the road rage incident and investigators recovered a weapon, police said.