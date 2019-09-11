× Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez slay the ‘History of Music Video Dance’

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon wanted to dance with somebody.

The pair offered up more than four minutes of jamming Tuesday night in the form of a walk (dance) through the history of music video dance.

Lopez was on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new film and the host took the opportunity to tap into her exemplary dance skills.

Dressed in matching outfits, they started out with the 1990s and led the way through dance steps from videos by MC Hammer, Paula Abdul and *NSync. to name a few.

They even pulled out some props including blonde wigs for a Sia song.

By the end they had covered major ground including hits by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lopez herself.

The final song was Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” where Lopez and Fallon were joined by a group of fellow dancers and some colorful confetti.