Arnold man accused of kidnapping 18-year-old he met on Facebook

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Arnold man is in custody at St. Louis County for allegedly kidnapping an 18-year-old he met online while attempting to steal the teen’s car.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident unfolded around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Lindbergh and Tesson Ferry Road for a reported abduction. They located the vehicle described in the report and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to pull over and led police on a brief pursuit that ended near Interstate 270 and Gravois. The driver took off running and was eventually apprehended with the use of a Taser. The 18-year-old was located in the backseat of the vehicle.

Investigators learned the driver, identified as 24-year-old Bradley Krafft, struck up a friendship with this second individual on Facebook. This person agreed to pick Krafft up from his home in Arnold.

The two went to a park and got out the car. Granda said Krafft got into the driver’s seat and attempted to leave the park. The victim got back in the vehicle to stop Krafft from taking the vehicle. Krafft forced the victim into the backseat and sped off.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Krafft with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Krafft was jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.