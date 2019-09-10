Zero Prostate Cancer Walk this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The Empowerment Network, formed by two prostate cancer survivors, aims to help spread awareness of prostate cancer and educate those affected.

Pamela Hemphill has lost four family members to cancer and is now caring for her husband who is fighting prostate cancer.

“I would not be able to do it without [the Empowerment Network],” says Hemphill. “They have been with us all throughout the procedures, the diagnosis, and the recovery.”

The Empowerment Network, over the past decade, has received awards from the American Cancer Society and Harold P. Freeman. Their faith in overcoming this disease runs strong. "Our prayer team offers spiritual uplifting to these men as they go through the devastation of this disease," says Mellve Shahid Sr, Founder of the Empowerment Network.

The 11th annual Survivors Gala and Memorial Event will be Sept 28th at the Atrium at Christian Hospital honoring all caregivers. The 2019 Zero Prostate Cancer Walk is Saturday, September 14th at Creve Coeur Lake. They will kick off September being Prostate Cancer awareness month at the City Hall Rotunda this Friday.

​To find out more information on the walk, the gala, and the organization as a whole visit http://www.TheEmpowermentNetwork.net.

