Sprint provides free wireless devices and service to St. Louis Public School District

ST. LOUIS - High school students in St. Louis Public School District, will be getting a free mobile device in Board of Alderman President, Lewis Reed efforts to close the homework gap.

The devices will be passed out at Carnahan High School located in the 4000 block of South Broadway at nine 9:00 a.m.

Over the last two years, Sprint has donated more than 2,000 tablets to students in the SLPS Virtual Schools Program. This year, more than 1,000 highschoolers in St. Louis City will get a free mobile device with free wireless connectivity.

This the third year of the Sprint One Million Projects.