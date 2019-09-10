Sponsors and exhibitors gear up for the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race

ST. LOUIS - KPLR 11 is a proud sponsor of the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race, Presented by PNC Bank.

Watch as dozens of hot air balloons launch from Centerfield in Forest Park and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities plus live entertainment at the Maryville University Main Stage.

The Balloon Glow festivities will be held on September 20-21. The Balloon Glow will be on Friday evening. The glow will be a walk through event only — not a drive-through event. The Balloon Race will take place in Forest Park on Saturday afternoon.

