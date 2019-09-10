Smoke billows into the air after train derailment near Dupo, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CARONDELET, Ill. – First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in the 4400 block of Carondelet Avenue near Dupo, Illinois. Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter shows a train collision. There is a fire at the scene of the crash. There are also flames spreading on top of the water in a nearby creek.

This is a statement from Union Pacific:

“Around 12:45 p.m., a derailment occurred in Union Pacific’s Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road. Both crossings are closed. The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire. Initial information from the scene indicates that the tank car contains a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone. It is typically used as a solvent.

Union Pacific is working with area first responders to put out the fire. Our yard and nearby intermodal ramp were safely evacuated. At this time, no injuries have been reported.”

The black smoke coming from the crash scene can be seen for miles. St. Clair County Emergency Management says that there are evacuations in the area.

Vertex Chemical Corporation is located near the scene of the crash. Firefighters are working to stop the spread of the fire to that business.

Firefighters are trying to keep this fire under control during 90-degree temperatures. They are working to keep firefighters from experiencing heat exhaustion.