Report: Chesterfield sex offender paid high school athlete for sex

ST. LOUIS – A Chesterfield man is facing a federal charge for allegedly paying a 17-year-old high school student for sex.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, court documents say 44-year-old Jeremy David Rogers messaged the teen in July using Snapchat.

Rogers, who was using the pseudonym “John Smith” at the time, offered the teen $200 to meet him.

The 17-year-old snuck out of her home and met with Rogers. The two had sex in his apartment in Chesterfield. Rogers, who knew the girl was 17, paid her $200.

The teen and her mother notified St. Louis County police about the incident. A detective posed as the teen to arrange another meeting with Rogers. Rogers was arrested earlier this month after appearing for that meeting.

Last year, Rogers pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Boone County, Missouri and was sentenced to five years of probation. He also had to register as a sex offender.

The US Attorney’s Office charged Rogers with sex trafficking of a child.

And while the age of consent in Missouri is 17, the federal crime of sex trafficking of a child defines a child as under the age of 18.