Coaches keep high school athletes safe as big heat, humidity return

BEL-NOR, Mo. - It’s early September and many people’s thoughts turn to fall. But hold on! Summer doesn’t let go that easily.

A Heat Advisory for the urban St. Louis metro counties went into effect at noon and will last through Thursday evening. That being said, the entire region will feel this surge of heat and humidity. Highs in the low 90s the next three days and heat indices near 100 degrees.

The return of big heat and humidity for several days means that the risk of heat stress on the body goes way up. In extreme heat, evaporation is slowed, and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.

This warm-up is coming during a busy stretch for high school sports with boys' soccer, girls' softball, football, and more. Incarnate Word Academy took on Westminster Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State High School Activities Association says no outdoor activities if the Heat Index reaches 105 degrees. But on borderline days like today, coaches and staff make sure the girls stay hydrated and know its okay to say they need a break.

Athlete or not, get your exercise in early or late in the day to avoid the highest temperatures and remember to check on your neighbors. If you know someone in need of help with utilities, go to CoolDownStLouis.org, click "Get Help Now," and fill out the email form right on the website. You'll also find a link to make a donation if you can help.