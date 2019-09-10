× A man is accused of doing ‘doughnuts’ on Trump’s New Jersey golf course

A New Jersey man has been charged with criminal mischief after police say he drove around President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course doing “doughnuts” on the ground.

Richard J. McEwan, 26, is accused of driving his Ford compact car onto the green at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on two separate dates, causing more than $17,000 in damages, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said.

An employee of the course initially spotted a Ford sedan on September 3 after hearing loud music playing. The vehicle was seen driving in circles on top of the 11th hole, prosecutors said.

Last Sunday, police returned to the golf course when a witness reported seeing a blue Ford compact car with a Rutgers sticker driving in circles on the green of the 13th hole.

But that time, officers were given a partial license plate number for the vehicle and were told the car was driven by a “younger white male,” prosecutors said.

Police identified McEwan’s 2006 Ford Focus and arrested him at his Milford, New Jersey, home on Tuesday without incident.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement on Tuesday that McEwan “will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

He was released pending a future court date, prosecutors said. CNN couldn’t identify an attorney representing McEwan.

By Nicole Chavez and Rob Frehse, CNN