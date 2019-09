Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - No more backaches from standing for long periods of time. Bean Bag Onesie the new adult-sized onesie comes complete with a built-in seat.

The company behind the invention ThinkGeek, says their loungewear "Bean Bag Onesie" is designed for people who wish to stay seated whenever possible. The bean bag onesie is made of fleece and comes in sizes ranging from small to three-XL

The cost online just under $90 bucks!