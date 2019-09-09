New start for the school day in Affton School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. - A new school year means a new start time for students in the Affton School District.

Rogers Middle School had one of the earliest start times in the St. Louis region at 7:10 a.m. but this year it was pushed back 50 minutes.

Many students say they’re thankful for a later start time.

“Some concepts are even hard to understand when you’re not tired; when you are tired? Oh my God," said eighth-grader Brandon Bennett. “Last year, I had pre-algebra first. It was always a really rough morning and I would usually wake up around five and get all my things ready.”

Superintendent Travis Bracht said teachers also seem to appreciate the change and have noticed a difference in their students.

“Kids are coming in and they’ve already eaten breakfast and they’re coming in on time as opposed to maybe trickling in a little bit late,” he said. “On top of that, they haven't eaten or just seems like they’re not quite ready to learn.”

As for the parents, some said it can conflict with getting into work. Despite everything they have scheduled during the week, it seems to be a positive change.

“At first I was a little concerned because of sports and after school activities running into each other but it ended up working out great with the timing,” said a parent from the district.

The primary school also starts later and the high school starts just a bit earlier.