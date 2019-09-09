× Mission Taco to open new location in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Mission Taco is expanding! The popular eatery will soon open its new restaurant in Kirkwood.

This will be the seventh and largest location for Mission Taco.

The new restaurant will be on East Jefferson in the former Kirkwood Station Brewing Company space.

The Kirkwood Mission Taco will also include a new tortilla production line, private event space, as well as an arcade with a combination of vintage games, pinball, and skee ball.