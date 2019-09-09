Michael McDonald teams up with Life Arts, Inc. to benefit Ferguson area youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - Ferguson's own Michael McDonald is heading back to St Louis to give back to the community that raised him and molded his career. A Night for Life will be at the Touhill Performing Arts Center later this month.

McDonald is a five-time Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and a proud St. Louisan! You know him from Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, and his solo career.

McDonald grew up in Ferguson and attended McCluer High School. He is now teaming up with local singer and songwriter Brian Owens to raise money for Life Arts Inc. to provide leadership programs for area youth.

"Mike is what I like to call the original soul of Ferguson,” says Owens. “I think his music and his style embodies a lot of what we have come to know is St Louis music.”

Life Arts Inc. was founded by Owens and it is to ensure the arts continue with our area youth. Proceeds will also help benefit Todd Shelton, an area coach from Berkeley who was shot earlier this year.

The Normandy Presbyterian Church will house Life Arts Inc. new headquarters with your support as it is in dire need of renovations.

A Night For Life celebration with five-time Grammy award-winning artist Michael McDonald will be Sunday, September 29th at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. with Brian Owens, Kennedy Holmes, Shedrick Mitchelle, and Peter Martin. Tickets range from 39-75 dollars. Buy tickets online at lifeartsinc.org or the Touhill box office.

